WATCH: Las Vegas Police Body Cam Video From Outside Mandalay Bay

Las Vegas Police have released the first body camera footage from Sunday night’s shooting that left 58 dead and more than 500 wounded. The video shows the chaos as officers outside of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino try to figure out where the gunfire is coming from as bullets rain down from inside the building at the Route 91 Harvest concert festival.

Police officials said the video is a compilation of footage from multiple body cameras. You can watch the video above and also below, with narration from a police official.

“There’s a significant amount of body worn camera footage that we are going through,” Undersheriff Kevin McMahill said at a press conference Tuesday. “I’m going to play a clip … for you of a compilation of a number of those body worn cameras. You’ll see that the officers were dealing with some uncooperative citizens at times, but all times they were trying to locate the source of the gunfire as well as evacuate those citizens that were in the line of fire. I think the video will speak for itself.”

The video begins with officers hunkered down behind a wall facing Mandalay Bay after an “initial volley of shots,” McMahill said. The officers can be seen telling people to go the other direction and then trying to figure out where the gunshots are coming from. In another part of the video, officers can be seen taking cover behind a patrol car, and pulling a citizen to safety.

The gunman, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, of Mesquite, Nevada, used multiple guns, including rifles with “bump stocks” that simulate automatic fire, to attack the concert festival from inside a room on the 34th floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel. The gunfire, which began about 10 p.m., lasted for 9 to 11 minutes, police said. Paddock fatally shot himself before a SWAT team breached his door about 72 minutes after the first shots were fired.

More than 40 of the 58 victims killed in the shooting have been identified so far. You can read their names, learn their stories and see their photos here.