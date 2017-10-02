Route 91 Harvest Festival: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

YouTube

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to reports of an active shooter with multiple victims near Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas on Sunday. The shooting incident occurred at Route 91 Harvest, a three-day country music festival on the Vegas strip.

We're investigating reports of an active shooter near/around Mandalay Bay Casino. Asking everyone to please avoid the area. #LVMPDnews — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

At about 2:20 a.m. Eastern, police scanner traffic indicated that one suspect armed with “multiple firearms” was “down” and “in custody” in room 135 on floor 32 at Mandalay Bay after a police operation. Police confirmed the suspect was down at a press briefing later on.

University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen told The Associated Press that “several” people with gunshot wounds were transported to the medical facility and authorities shut down parts of the Las Vegas Strip to investigate the incident. Additional information on the condition of the victims wasn’t immediately known, but BNO News reported, there were at least two people dead and another 24 injured at one hospital.

An unconfirmed report on Twitter said there were at least 22 people dead on arrival and at 91 transported to medical facilities as a result of the incident.

These totals were just given by FD via scanner.

25 transported & 1 DOA

16 transported & 1 DOA

50 transported & 20 DOA#Vegas #MandalayBay — CA Fire Scanner (@CAFireScanner) October 2, 2017

Here’s what you need to know about Route 91 Harvest:

1. Shocking Videos From the Festival Were Posted to Social Media

Photos and videos from the concert showed multiple victims, including some on the ground bleeding.

In the video below, concert goers can be seen ducking for cover as a loud, rapid sound — presumably gunshots — can be heard.

One witness told a reporter that “hundreds of shots” after he heard a loud bang.

Other photos show victims bleeding on the ground.

2. Jake Owen was Supposed to be playing

Praying for everyone here in Vegas. I witnessed the most unimaginable event tonight. We are okay. Others arent. Please pray. — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) October 2, 2017

Country music star Jake Owen tweeted that he heard shows fired at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino. He tweeted, “Gun shots!!! Vegas. Pray to god. Love you guys. Love you Pearl.”

Owen played the festival at 8 p.m. local time and was followed by Jason Aldean, who was supposed to be playing sometime around the time when the shooting took place.

Active shooter at @Route91Harvest in Vegas. We're safe. Love you guys. — Luke Combs (@LukeCombsMusic) October 2, 2017

Another country music artist, Luke Combs, tweeted he was at the festival and was safe.

3. The Festival Included Acts Such as Eric Church & Jake Owen

There were some big names at this year’s concert. On the main stage, Eric Church, Sam Hunt, Jason Aldean, Jake Owen, Maren Morris and many more played for the country music fans.

for the three-day music festival included Eric Church,

4. The Festival Started in 2014

According to AXS, Route 91 Harvest started as a part of Live Nation in 2014. The company reportedly teamed up with MGM Resorts to “create a must-see country music show with some of country’s biggest names.”

“Las Vegas and country music are synonymous with over the top events, and we know that Route 91 Harvest will deliver the latest, greatest experience for fans from all over the world,” Live Nation President of Country Touring Brian O’Connell said in a news release. “After launching Watershed and Faster Horses, this festival is the next step in the evolution of Live Nation’s fan and artist friendly festival family. We’re thrilled to have it land in MGM Resorts International’s newest venue, The Lot.”

The festival was originally known as Route 91. In its first year, it had headlining acts including Miranda Lambert, Blake Shelton, Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley and more.

5. Tickets For the Concert Were Over $200

Passes for the festival came at a price tag of $210 for general admission for all three days, and there were no single day passes sold for the event.