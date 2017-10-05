Marilou Danley Statement: She Was Unaware of Paddock’s Plans & Said He Was ‘Kind, Caring’

Marilou Danley’s lawyer reads statement on her behalf claiming Paddock told her he’d found her a cheap ticket to Philippines 2 weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/OSTLwNNMSf — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) October 4, 2017

Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock‘s girlfriend, Marilou Danley, said in a statement that she was never aware that “something horrible like this was going to happen,” and described Paddock as a “kind, caring man.”

The attorney representing Danley, Matthew Lombard, read a statement on behalf of the woman on Wednesday. Lombard told reporters:

It’s taken us this long to make a statement because it’s important to respect the investigative process. We wanted the FBI and the Las Vegas Police Department to have the first opportunity to talk to my client, Marilou Danley, about everything that she knew about Stephen. That being said, I have a statement to read from my client Marilou Danley. ‘I am devastated by the deaths and injuries that have occurred and my prayers go out to the victims and their families, and all those who have been hurt by these awful events. I have faith in God and I will continue to pray for everyone who has been harmed or hurt. I am a mother and a grandmother and my heart breaks for all who have lost loved ones. I knew Stephen Paddock as a kind, caring quiet man. I loved him and hoped for a quiet future together with him. He never said anything to me or took any action that I was aware of that I understood in any way to be a warning that something horrible like this was going to happen again. A little more than two weeks ago Stephen told me he found a cheap ticket for me to the Philippines and that he wanted me to take a trip home to see my family. Like all Filipinos abroad, I was excited to go home and see family and friends. While there he wired me money, which he said was for me to buy a house for me and my family. I was grateful but honestly I was worried that first the unexpected trip home and then the money was a way of breaking up with me. It never occurred to me in any way whatsoever that he was planning violence against anyone. I have not made a statement until now because I have been cooperating with the authorities and I voluntarily flew back to America because I know that the FBI and Las Vegas Police Department wanted to talk to me and I wanted to talk with them. I will cooperate fully with their investigation. Anything I can do to help ease suffering and help in any way, I will do. Please respect my privacy and my family’s privacy. Thank you.’

Late Sunday night Paddock opened fire on a crowd of concertgoers from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, killing 58 people while injuring hundreds more. The gunman is believed to have committed suicide after the devastating massacre.

Danley’s brother, Reynaldo Bustos, told ABC News that his sister “hadn’t been to the Philippines since 2014, when she going through marital problems with her former husband.”