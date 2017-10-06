NRA Issues Statement on Las Vegas Shooting

The National Rifle Association released a statement about the shooting at the Mandalay Bay Hotel in Las Vegas on Sunday night that killed 59 people and wounded hundreds more.
The statement was issued by NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre and NRA’s chief lobbyist Chris Cox.
The two said that “banning guns from law-abiding Americans based on the criminal act of a madman will do nothing to prevent future attacks. This is a fact that has been proven time and again in countries across the world.”
They also called for the Bureau of Alcohol and Firearms to look into whether bump stocks, which allow a semi-automatic weapon to fire at a rapid rate, should be regulated in the United States.
“Despite the fact that the Obama administration approved the sale of bump fire stocks on at least two occasions, the National Rifle Association is calling on the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (BATFE) to immediately review whether these devices comply with federal law,” the statement said. “The NRA believes that devices designed to allow semi-automatic rifles to function like fully-automatic rifles should be subject to additional regulations.”
Stephen Paddock, 64, of Mesquite, Nevada, shot at a crowd of concert-goers late Sunday night from his room on the 34th floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel on the Las Vegas strip.
His motive is still unclear. The shooting was the deadliest in modern U.S. history. For days, the National Rifle Association has remained silent, until releasing its statement on Thursday night.
