Mike Pence Memes, Jokes & GIFs on National Anthem Walkout

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, walked out of the Colts-49ers game after some players knelt in protest during the National Anthem. Some people responded with condemnation, some responded with praise, but others responded with mockery and brought out the memes, jokes, and GIFs.

Some people joked that people had now figured out a way to get Pence to leave.

Hang on. You're saying kneeling not ONLY protests America's racist injustice. But ALSO wards off The Pence? — Dana Vachon (@danavachon) October 8, 2017

hey maybe if we all kneel right now Mike Pence will leave the country — Max Bruno (@MaxHBruno) October 8, 2017

Mike Pence objects to protest so much that he's willing to protest it. — Alien Anthropologist (@real_theater) October 8, 2017

Mike Pence shouldn't worry, his presence didn't dignify the game. He has no dignity to give. pic.twitter.com/linyuX5Amr — margaret stuart md (@marstu67) October 8, 2017

They thought the Charlottesville white supremecists would catch more media attention last night, then flew Pence to the 49ers game, of ALL teams. These cats man.. they funny. pic.twitter.com/EXGDySQ86x — Thadeacon (@Thadeacon_) October 8, 2017

I like how pence is using the protest as excuse to leave colts 49ers game… we kno why u really left bruh pic.twitter.com/LOrCYAUPpk — Christyne Huerta (@ChristynePolle) October 8, 2017

I would like to protest Twitter protesting Mike Pence protesting the protest — DNR (@doakrokey) October 8, 2017

Quick someone play the National Anthem in the oval office so that football players can kneel so Trump and Pence can leave. — Darryl A. Byron (@dab44lb) October 8, 2017

Mike Pence’s hair hasn’t moved in 4 years — W E S (@WesVegas51s) October 8, 2017

Others, though, heaped Pence with praise.

Thank you VP PENCE true patriots applaud you pic.twitter.com/cx9fn4kmW3 — Melanie Suter (@SuterMelanie) October 8, 2017

Pence wrote on Twitter, “We were proud to stand – with all our @Colts – for our soldiers, our flag, and our National Anthem 🇺🇸” along with a photo of himself and Karen Pence standing for the National Anthem.

We were proud to stand – with all our @Colts – for our soldiers, our flag, and our National Anthem 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/mkZiKMkPDD — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 8, 2017

The Vice President also released a statement explaining his decision to subsequently leave the game. “At a time when so many Americans are inspiring our nation with their courage, resolve, and resilience…now, more than ever, we should rally around our Flag and everything that unites us…While everyone is entitled to their own opinions, I don’t think it’s too much to ask NFL players to respect the Flag and our National Anthem,” Pence wrote in a tweet.

I stand with @POTUS Trump, I stand with our soldiers, and I will always stand for our Flag and our National Anthem. pic.twitter.com/B0zP5M41MQ — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 8, 2017

President Donald Trump then revealed that he had asked Pence to leave the game if any players took a knee, writing, “I asked @VP Pence to leave stadium if any players kneeled, disrespecting our country. I am proud of him and @SecondLady Karen.”

Pence literally went to an NFL game so that he could leave an NFL game. https://t.co/5hnsFbZNtS — Sam Bufe (@bufesam) October 8, 2017

That has people on Twitter accusing Pence of staging a premeditated stunt, since it wasn’t hard to guess that some people would kneel.

1. Pence is a good boy. He should get a cookie for that. pic.twitter.com/McNGPYxEEs — Msbmoran (@Msbmoran) October 8, 2017

Here are some of the Twitter responses:

Mike Pence

American Wussbag

(Proposed title for biography) pic.twitter.com/jCoZZj7b22 — Ryan A Bell Ai AR VR (@ryan_a_bell) October 8, 2017

This is Pence's signature.. how does this even say "Mike Pence" pic.twitter.com/2qpAlOvaY6 — M.McCue (@SoftGrungeDad) October 8, 2017

Someone tell Mike Pence he could've stayed. The kneeling is about police brutality soooo… he left for the wrong reason 🤷🏽🤷🏽🤷🏽🤷🏽. pic.twitter.com/VrByUv391p — SpiritualCenteredWOG (@WOGMovement25) October 8, 2017

Pence's face as Twitter collectively takes a knee to his 🏈 🏈 pic.twitter.com/P7cMCrxb6H — Mia (@Dipschitt) October 8, 2017

While we're at it chat with @realDonaldTrump and tell him calling Black players SOBs to fire up the base is quite undignified! #MikePence pic.twitter.com/Ik7LRcQMsc — Stina (@MayaRyanN10) October 8, 2017

#Pence "Come Mother, let's go, it's time to do what we really came here for" pic.twitter.com/sXcKeS7sdx — Diane (@Di_719) October 8, 2017

I wonder if the Tuskegee Airmen, 92nd Inf, Harlem Hellfighters and Medgar Evers felt more disrespected upon their return home. 🤔#TakeAKnee pic.twitter.com/OReS18Xm9a — Defsouf (@jmsmith1906) October 8, 2017

Trump and Pence aren't playing around! It's war. pic.twitter.com/PcLVDmyTHL — Travis C. Plowden (@Coach_Plowden) October 8, 2017

