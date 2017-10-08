Mike Pence Memes, Jokes & GIFs on National Anthem Walkout

mike pence national anthem Mike Pence Twitter

Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, before they walked out of the 49ers/Colts game.

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, walked out of the Colts-49ers game after some players knelt in protest during the National Anthem. Some people responded with condemnation, some responded with praise, but others responded with mockery and brought out the memes, jokes, and GIFs.

Some people joked that people had now figured out a way to get Pence to leave.

Others, though, heaped Pence with praise.

Pence wrote on Twitter, “We were proud to stand – with all our @Colts – for our soldiers, our flag, and our National Anthem 🇺🇸” along with a photo of himself and Karen Pence standing for the National Anthem.

The Vice President also released a statement explaining his decision to subsequently leave the game. “At a time when so many Americans are inspiring our nation with their courage, resolve, and resilience…now, more than ever, we should rally around our Flag and everything that unites us…While everyone is entitled to their own opinions, I don’t think it’s too much to ask NFL players to respect the Flag and our National Anthem,” Pence wrote in a tweet.

President Donald Trump then revealed that he had asked Pence to leave the game if any players took a knee, writing, “I asked @VP Pence to leave stadium if any players kneeled, disrespecting our country. I am proud of him and @SecondLady Karen.”

That has people on Twitter accusing Pence of staging a premeditated stunt, since it wasn’t hard to guess that some people would kneel.

Here are some of the Twitter responses:

Read more about the Pence walkout here:

