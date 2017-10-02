Stephen Paddock Had ‘8 Guns’ & ‘2 Platforms’ in Hotel Room

Getty

Stephen Paddock has been identified as the suspect in Sunday night’s deadly shooting in Las Vegas. The 64-year-old suspect is deceased, according to police, who engaged him inside his hotel room.

Just after 10 p.m. local time, Paddock opened fire from his hotel room at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, taking aim at concertgoers that were attending the Route 91 Harvest country music festival while Jason Aldean was performing.

According to the latest updates, 50 people are dead and another 200+ have been injured.

The following tweet claims that a “police source” said that Paddock had eight guns with him in his hotel room. It also claims that he had “two platforms” where he set up his guns and took aim at the innocent people across the street.

@KTNV Beth Fisher, citing police source, said shooter had 8 guns & 2 platforms set up to shoot from + cameras set up to see police arriving — Norm Clarke (@NormLasVegas) October 2, 2017

“A federal law enforcement official said a cache of weapons was found inside the hotel room where Paddock died, and investigators believe the suspect used the vantage point to fire on the crowd below gathered for an outdoor country music concert,” USA Today reports. The exact types of guns that Paddock used are unknown. It is also unclear whether or not the guns were registered to him.

According to USA Today, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has obtained a search warrant as part of this investigation. Paddock’s home will be searched for additional weapons, information, and anything else that might be related to this heinous act of violence.

Paddock, 64, lived in Mesquite, Nevada, about 80 miles outside of Las Vegas. He was staying in Vegas with a woman identified as Marilou Danley, who has been described as his “companion.” She was questioned police after being called a “person of interest.” According to USA Today, she has been “cleared of involvement.” Some outlets have referred to Danley as Paddock’s wife, but Heavy cannot confirm that information at this time.

Paddock’s motive is unknown.