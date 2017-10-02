PHOTO: See Las Vegas Shooter Stephen Paddock

https://t.co/lKeWJz2fbk Stephen Paddock kills at least 50 people injuring more than 100 in Les Vegas. pic.twitter.com/yYCgiOQdUG — Douglas Jacobberger (@Bergermiste) October 2, 2017

Stephen Paddock has been identified as the suspected shooter that opened fire in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

Around 10 p.m. local time, Paddock took aim at concertgoers at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival while Jason Aldean was performing. The gunman fired several shots from his hotel room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel, leaving at least 50 people dead and more than 200 wounded. Aldean rushed off the stage and was not injured.

“The gunshots lasted for 10-15 minutes. It didn’t stop. We just ran for our lives,” concertgoer Rachel De Kerf told CNN.

“The band was rushed off the stage, the floodlights came on the crowd, and you see on the right hand of the stage the person who was injured, so they’re calling for medics, calling for security, then there was gunfire again,” her sister, Monique Dumas, told the outlet.

Officers were able to get into Paddock’s hotel room where they engaged with him. According to police, the suspect is deceased.

Paddock, 64, lived in Mesquite, Nevada. He has a criminal history and was known by local police.

In addition, police have identified a female “person of interest” named Marilou Danley, believed to be a “companion” of Paddock.

“We’re confident but not 100% sure we’ve located the female person of interest,” the sheriff said, according to CNN. According to USA Today, authorities have spoken with Danley and have concluded that she was not involved in the shooting.

Authorities have not released any additional photos of Paddock. The photo above was taken from Danley’s Facebook page (which has been deleted). The picture has been circulating on social media (it has also been used by various news outlets). Additional photos and even a previous mugshot photo could be released in the coming hours.

This is the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.