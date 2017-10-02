Las Vegas Shooter Stephen Paddock Had Pilot License & 2 Planes

Facebook

Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock had a pilot’s license since 2003. Paddock killed at least 58 people and injured 515 others late Sunday night during the Route 91 Harvest Festival. Police say he fired from his room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino. He was found dead in his room by a police SWAT team.

Public FAA records show that Paddock became a certified private pilot on November 17, 2003. He was certified to fly “Airplane Single Engine Land,” which means he could fly a fixed-wing aircraft with a single-engine that lands on land, as well as an “instrument plane.” He was not classified to fly a seaplane.

Under medical information, Paddock has his last examination for his license in February 2008. The FAA notes that he “MUST HAVE AVAILABLE GLASSES FOR NEAR VISION.”

The address on his FAA license was in Mesquite, Texas, a suburb east of Dallas. At the time of the shooting though, Paddock lived in Mesquite, Nevada, a town in Clark County and north of Las Vegas.

NBC News reports that Paddock owned two planes and had a hunting license from Alaska. It’s believed that he lived in a Mesquite, Nevada retirement home.

MySanAntonio reports that public records show Paddock also worked in Houston. He obtained a Texas identification care in October 2007. He had at least 27 different addresses, according to public records, before moving to Nevada.

Paddock’s brother Bruce Paddock told NBC News the family grew up in Sun Valley, California and hasn’t talked to Paddock in about 10 years. He said Paddock made money with apartment buildings and still owned some with his mother, who lives in Florida. Bruce Paddock said he couldn’t understand what would drive his brother to hurt people.

The Washington Post reported that Paddock’s neighbors believed he was a professional gambler with a longtime girlfriend Marilou Danley. Relatives said he was retired and enjoyed living in Las Vegas, where he frequently went to concerts.

“We know nothing. If you told me an asteroid fell it would mean the same to me. There’s absolutely no sense, no reason he did this,” his other brother Eric Paddock, who lives in Orlando, Florida, told the Post. “He’s just a guy who played video poker and took cruises and ate burritos at Taco Bell. There’s no political affiliation that we know of. There’s no religious affiliation that we know of.”