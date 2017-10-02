Donald Trump’s Vegas Shooting Comments: Watch a Full Video Replay of His Remarks

Hours after the deadliest mass shooting in United States history, President Donald Trump addressed the American people.

Police say that on Sunday evening, a lone gunman opened fire on at thousands of people attending a concert in Las Vegas. At least 50 people have died and over 400 more are injured.

Trump condemned the shooting and said federal authorities are continuing their investigation, adding the American flag is ordered to be at half staff.

“My fellow Americans, we are joined together today in sadness, shock and grief,” Trump said. “Last night, a gunman opened fire in a large crowd at a country music in Las Vegas, Nevada. He brutally murdered more than 50 people and wounded hundreds more. IT was an act of pure evil. The F.B.I., the Department of Homeland Security are working closely with local authorities to assist with the investigation and they will provide updates as to the investigation and how it developed.

The president also thanked authorities for their quick reaction to the shooting.

“I want to thank the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and all of the first responders for their courageous efforts in helping to save the lives of so many,” Trump said. “The speed at which they acted is miraculous.

Trump said he’d visit Vegas on Wednesday to meet with local authorities and families of the victims. That comes one day after he’s set to visit Puerto Rico following the catastrophic damage from Hurricane Maria.

“Hundreds of our fellow citizens are now mourning the sudden loss of a loved one,” Trump said. “A parent, a child, a brother or sister. We cannot fathom their pain, we cannot imagine their loss. To the families of the victims, we are praying for you and we are here for you and we ask God to help see you through this very dark period.”

Las Vegas Police say that 64-year-old Stephen Paddock opened fire on attendees of the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival late Sunday evening. The gunfire killed at least 50 people and injured over 400 more. It’s the deadliest mass shooting in United States history.

Police performed an operation at Mandalay Bay Hotel & Casino on the 32nd floor and found Paddock deceased with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was surrounded by what authorities say are at least 10 weapons. Authorities also found a credit/debit card belonging to Marilou Danley inside the room. She’s believed to be his “companion,” but had nothing to do with the shooting and was out of the country at the time, police say.

On Monday morning, Trump offered his condolences to those affected by the shooting on Twitter.

My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2017

The White House also issued the following statement:

“The President has been briefed on the horrific tragedy in Las Vegas. We are monitoring the situation closely and offer our full support to state and local officials. All of those affected are in our thoughts and prayers.”

Country music star Jason Aldean was performing at the music festival when the automatic gunfire broke out. Police say there were more than 22,000 people gathered on the Las Vegas Strip to watch the music festival Sunday, its third and final day.

Among those killed were two off-duty police officers, Lombardo says.

Police have located Paddock’s wife, Marilou Danley, who was sought after as a person of interest in the investigation.

Photos and videos taken at the concert Sunday showed multiple victims, including some on the ground bleeding from injuries.

In the videos below, concert goers can be seen sprinting and ducking for cover as a loud, rapid sounds — presumably gunshots — can be heard.

NOTE: The videos below contain disturbing content and profane language.

Trump’s previously responded to mass shootings as a private citizen.

Following the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida in June 2016, where 49 people were killed, then-candidate Trump tweeted: