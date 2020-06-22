15 Best Gel Nail Polish Brands You’ll LOVE

There’s a major jump in quality from cheap gel polish to the trusted names in the industry. The market is flooded with options so let’s go over the pros and cons of the best gel nail polish brands around today.

Gel nail polish has changed what we expect from our polish. Whether you want to start doing your own gel nails at home or you’re looking to improve the gel manicure service you offer as a professional, using the best gel nail polish brand for you is essential to a flawless, long-lasting manicure. If you’re new to doing your own gel nails, a gel nail kit gives you everything you need to get started with one purchase.

Our Unbiased Reviews

How does gel polish work?

Normal nail polish works just like standard paint does: pigments are dissolved in a solvent and when the solvent is exposed to air, it evaporates leaving behind the hardened lacquer.

But gel nail polish will never evaporate and will only completely dry through a chemical chain reaction that is triggered by UV light. Gel nail polish is packaged in opaque bottles so that light hitting it won't cause the lacquer to harden in the bottle instead of on your nails. If you ever see a polish advertised as gel but it has a transparent bottle, it's not a true gel.

This chemical reaction begins when UV light hits photoinitiators in the liquid polish which begin a chain reaction converting the liquid into a polymer. Polymers are tough materials and examples include things like silicone, PVC, amber, and the cellulose in wood.

This chemical conversion is called curing. For gel nails to have their desired longevity, the polish has to be cured under special nail lamps designed to emit the appropriate UV light.

Looking for tips for first-time gel users, or for trying dip nails? Check out my guide to the best nail dipping powder.

Salon only or can I do gel nails at home?

You can absolutely do your own gel manicure at home. All you'll need is gel nail polish (top and base coat please) and a UV or LED nail lamp. Lots of people are doing their own gel nails these days and it can save you a boatload of money compared to going to the salon every two to three weeks.

That said, the gel you get at the salon will likely last you longer than the one you do at home unless you're a professional yourself. Still though, even if you can only get your at home gel manicures to last you two weeks, it's still a huge improvement over traditional polish.

Which lamp should I get?

There are lots of quality nail lamp options available in a huge range of prices, some as cheap as the price of a single salon manicure. See the link just above to read my guide to UV and LED nail lamps.

Will it wreck my natural nails?

Gel nail polish is harder on nails than standard polish but not as harsh as having acrylics. Unless you're using CND Shellac, you need to lightly buff the surface of the nail so the polish has a rougher surface to stick to, so right off the bat, that sort of thing will thin your nails.

Removing gel nail polish is where it can get tricky. If you're unsure about this, please go to a nail salon where a professional can properly remove your gels with as little effect on your nails as possible.

Removing gel polish.

See my article on the best Gel Polish Remover for more details but the basics of the process are that gel nails will need to soak in pure acetone or gel polish remover for up to 20 minutes to loosen their bond on the nail. Filing the surface of the gel polish first can help to speed up the process.

Once the acetone has weakened the gel, you should be able to push it off with a cuticle pusher tool. Never pry or pick your gel lacquer off with a sharp tool. It will take the top layers of your nails with it and weaken your nails.

If you take the right steps and are patient, there's no reason gel should do serious damage to your nails.

Chipping? Always remove your gels as soon as they start chipping or lifting. Water, from washing your hands for example, can get trapped under your nail and become a breeding ground for bacteria and fungus. That's a major yuck so don't let your peeling gel nails sit.

Also, always follow up the removal process with cuticle oil to pamper your fingers, especially if they've just sat in acetone for 10 minutes. If you can, use cuticle oil daily to keep your nails hydrated and healthy.

What's the best gel nail brand for beginners?

For those looking to try doing their own gel nails for the first time, I'd say pick up a bottle of CND Shellac. You don't have to rough up the surface of your nails for Shellac so if you decide you don't love the process, you haven't had to buff your nails which unavoidably does weaken them a small amount.

Gel polish vs. Nail dipping powder

If you're not deep in the nail world, these two can seem almost interchangeable other than the way you apply them, but they're actually very different.

Gel nail polish is polish that is hardened by a chemical reaction triggered by UV light, which we've discussed.

Acrylic nails use acrylic powder that is mixed with a thick monomer to create a malleable paste and then sculpted into nails. They're tough to get off and last around a month.

Nail dipping powder is acrylic nail powder, usually tinted, that skips the monomer and is instead activated with a clear liquid that is painted on like nail polish. It's basically a way to apply acrylic to nails without sculpting.

Both gel nail polish and dipping take less practice to apply but dipping powder tends to last longer than gel nails and is much harder to remove since it's still acrylic.

See Also: