13 Best Paraffin Wax Baths: Your Buying Guide

Models range in price and size, so if you’re looking for one large enough to work for both men and women, we’ve given you details on both size and wax capacity to make your decisions easier. Check out these best paraffin wax baths and treatment machines.

All of the paraffin wax machines we’ve featured can help you replicate a spa experience at home, or help stock your new salon space. They’re also perfect gifts for the senior on your list who often deal with thinning dry skin as well as arthritis pain.

Paraffin wax baths are a great way to treat chapped dry skin on your hands and feet, but they also offer therapeutic treatment for aches and pains. That moist heat also increases circulation that can lead to faster healing from injuries. While many wax warmers come as a kit, if you opt to order one that’s not, be sure to get plastic liners, thermal mitts, and booties to maximize your treatment results and minimize mess.

My first exposure to a paraffin wax bath was at a spa, where I marveled at how relaxing the wax treatment for my hands actually was. Not only did my hands and fingers feel smooth, soft and very moisturized, post waxing, they immediately looked ten years younger - a total breakthrough for someone who struggles with cracked skin, especially at the knuckles.

What I didn't realize, until doing a lot more research, is that a paraffin wax bath can have powerful therapeutic effects for those rehabilitating after serious hand and foot injuries. Also, these paraffin wax machines make great gifts for seniors, so you might want to consider one for an aging parent or grandparent, or anyone else who suffers from osteoarthritis on a long term basis.

In the case of dry, cracked skin, a paraffin wax bath helps soothe and soften even the roughest hands and feet, with a combination of moist heat and paraffin, which helps to deliver moisture from your body to the surface of your skin, naturally remoisturizing dry tissues.

The biggest benefit of these treatments is that the warm wax can fully coat every square inch of your hand or foot, delivering healing power in a way that a heat pack, combined with lotion, simply cannot. The trick is to dip your dry appendage five or six times, waiting just long enough between dips to let the wax begin to set up.

Once well-coated with melted paraffin, you quickly slip your hand into a plastic sleeve, and then slide on a thermal mitt or wrap it in a warm towel to deliver the best results. In 15 minutes, you'll be amazed at the difference, and with regular treatments, real relief is at hand.

If you'd like to know what physical therapists really think, check out this video from two guys who claim to be the most famous PTs on the internet. Well, maybe. At least, if you haven't used a paraffin wax bath, you'll get a sense of how this therapy works.

https://youtu.be/h9SSBD_ffjI

You'll want to be sure to use paraffin wax that's actually intended for this purpose. Different waxes can have different melting points, and those that require more heat are more likely to burn you. You can also add essential oils to make your paraffin wax bath an aromatherapy treatment too.

While you can use a slow cooker or regular pan to melt your wax, we'd highly recommend a paraffin wax machine, like those on this list, to accomplish that process. Why? Because these devices are specifically created for this use, so you'll have fewer worries about overheating your wax, and getting burned as a result. And don't confuse them with the kind of wax warmers and treatments for face and body hair removal, because these are a whole different deal.

It's not only spas providing paraffin wax therapy these days. You'll discover many physical therapists are also using paraffin wax baths to enhance circulation and speed recovery from injury. And when it comes to arthritis relief, we've long known that warm water and hot showers can help to relieve pain, but their downside is that they also dry out your skin.

If you're looking for therapeutic versus cosmetic treatments (not to discount the discomfort of dry cracked skin) we'd recommend one of the first five paraffin wax baths on this list. They are more robust, with larger metal tanks that can hold more melted wax.

That makes them suitable for knees, elbows, and even men's larger feet. These are geared for professional use, but at the price, they're not out of reach for your home. Granted, they will take up a bit more counter space, but their deeper tanks make it far easier to provide a soothing wax bath for larger areas, including forearms and ankles.

