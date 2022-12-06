Want the Best Skin Care for Dry Skin? Try These 12 Moisture-Rich Gems

We’re well into the winter season, and with that comes dry skin – for some much more than others. Whether you suffer from sensitive skin or deal with particularly dry or wrinkled, mature skin or you simply notice a slight change in the colder months, your winter grooming routine should include skin care for dry skin. And if you’re wondering where to start, you’re not alone – we’ve got you covered right here.
1. Drunk Elephant Full Sized Clean Break Facial DuoPrice: $88.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Moisturizer is light, non-greasy & effective
- Skin looks & feels more even & healthy
- Cleansing bar is very soothing
- Cream is too heavy for some
- Pricey (but good value for two products)
- Some found cleansing bar drying (many didn't)
This awesome full-sized product duo from beloved Drunk Elephant features the brand’s Pekee Cleansing Bar and Lala Retro Whipped Cream Moisturizer. Both are free of silicones, highly absorbing, and chock-full of antioxidants that help cleanse, brighten, and moisturize the skin, resulting in a soft, supple, and balanced complexion.
The gentle Pekee Bar is infused with marula oil, honey, and blueberry extract that clarifies, moisturizes, tones, and balances out the skin. You’ll also get the hydrating Lala Retro Moisturizer, which gives off intense moisture and forms a protective barrier against environmental stressors. It brightens, rehabilitates, and protects your skin.
Find more Drunk Elephant Full Sized Clean Break Facial Duo information and reviews here.
-
2. Graydon Moon Boost SerumPrice: $42.00Pros:
Cons:
- Leaves skin nourished, soft, hydrated, plumped & glowing
- Non-greasy, so works in the daytime
- Lovely scent
- Thick consistency
- Doesn't brighten much
- Shorter shelf life (vitamin C can oxidize fast from light in clear bottle)
Another quality pick from one of my fave brands, Graydon’s non-comedogenic, dermatologist and clinically-tested, hydrating Moon Boost Serum is jam-packed with nutrients, superfood extracts and oils, and vitamins A, B, C, D, E, F and K. These ingredients were thoughtfully included since they boost the skin’s natural barrier and leave it healthy, nourished, and beautifully smooth, soft, and glowing. Plus, they help you achieve firmer, balanced, younger-looking skin.
Bonus: this cruelty-free, vegan serum is great for sensitive skin since it’s non-irritating and hypoallergenic. And, I absolutely love how Graydon’s products feel on my skin – you can tell they’re made with care and quality.
Find more Graydon Moon Boost Serum information and reviews here.
-
3. Skinceuticals Renew Overnight DryPrice: $62.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Provides great moisture and hydration
- Balancing and long-lasting
- Nice light, clean formula and scent
- Heavier, filmy consistency
- Can clump if not applied correctly
- May not be ideal for sensitive skin
If you suffer from very dry skin that only gets worse in the winter months, you should give Skinceuticals Renew Overnight Dry nighttime moisturizer a try. It contains a 10% hydroxy acid blend that helps to refine, gently exfoliate dead skin cells, and hydrate the skin, leaving it looking beautiful the next morning. Plus, it reduces the look of fine lines, wrinkles, and other aging signs to restore and balance skin to the beautiful, glowing complexion you may be missing.
To use, apply a fair amount to face and neck after cleansing and toning the skin, as well as after any retinol application. Be sure to avoid the eye area.
Find more Skinceuticals Renew Overnight Dry information and reviews here.
-
4. Glow Recipe Plum Plump Hyaluronic Duo – Serum & Face CreamPrice: $83.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Delivers intense, long-lasting moisture
- Skin looks younger, smoother & brighter
- Balances and evens out skin tone
- Smaller quantity than it may seem
- Some didn't see super results from serum
- May not be ideal for sensitive skin
If you’re suffering from dry skin, you’ll love this hydrating serum and moisturizer duo from Glow Recipe. The serum contains five types of hyaluronic acids in different molecular weights (ultra-low, low, medium, high, and ultra-high) that deliver intense hydration and plump, balanced, gorgeous skin without the look of fine lines. And the moisturizer is packed with three antioxidant-rich plums (Kakadu, Illawarra, and Burdekin) that give even more hydration, nourishment, and glow.
Both vegan products rejuvenate, absorb quickly, and leave no residue behind, plus they’re made cruelty-free and without parabens, mineral oil, phthalates, drying alcohols, and synthetic dyes.
Find more Glow Recipe Plum Plump Hyaluronic Serum & Face Cream information and reviews here.
-
5. Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Hydration SetPrice: $45.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Really delivers on extra moisture
- All products are non-greasy and lightweight
- Lasts all day
- Trial sizes are small (but good value)
- Some waited a while for shipment
- Felt tacky for some users
The Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Hydration Set from Laneige comes with a full-sized cream moisturizer that hydrates, nourishes, and puts the moisture back into your skin that’s been missing. You’ll also get three mini-sized goodies – a revitalizing toner, serum and eye cream, which will also nourish, hydrate, moisturize, and leave you beautifully glowing.
What’s so unique about these products is the proprietary Blue hyaluronic acid that delivers more, longer-lasting hydration and absorbs better and quicker than its regular counterpart. This is all thanks to double fermentation with Fucoidan, a moisturizing agent derived from deep-sea algae, and the 10-step microfiltration refining process it goes through.
Find more Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Hydration Set information and reviews here.
-
6. First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Intense HydrationPrice: $52.45Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Rich & absorbent, yet not greasy
- Helps with eczema flareups
- Nice, light (almost no) scent
- May be more ideal for hands than face
- Pricey (but it works & lasts)
- May be too heavy for warmer months
I love that this velvety-rich, non-greasy moisturizer from First Aid Beauty can literally be used anywhere your skin feels dry and moisture-depleted – face, body, or hands. Honestly, it’s become my go-to hand cream this season. Dermatologist-tested, it absorbs quickly and, though rich and nourishing, it somehow also magically feels light and whipped.
Even better, it’s not irritating and relieves redness and eczema in sensitive skin. The hydrating, vegan formula has just the slightest, most pleasant scent and is made cruelty-free without alcohol, artificial fragrance and color, lanolin, talc, mineral oil, parabens, and phthalates.
Find more First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration information and reviews here.
-
7. Hada Labo Tokyo Skin Plumping Gel CreamPrice: $18.59Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very light & smooth yet moisturizing
- Helps relieve eczema & rosacea
- Gentle, fragrance-free, ideal for sensitive skin
- Jar packaging makes product last less than others
- Some didn't notice much change
- Can cause breakouts (don't need much)
This quick-absorbing, non-comedogenic gel cream from Hada Labo Tokyo plumps, hydrates, and moisturizes skin nicely with the brand’s exclusive Super Hyaluronic Acid formula that combines three different types. This helps to naturally restore and strengthen the skin’s levels of hydration. Free from parabens, fragrance, mineral oil, and dyes, the lightweight formula also contains collagen to help maintain and improve the skin’s structure, texture, and appearance – leaving you with younger-looking skin and a smooth and silky finish that’s never greasy.
You really do get the best of both worlds through this product’s serum power combined with intense moisturizing hydration that primes your skin for gorgeous makeup application.
Find more Hada Labo Tokyo Skin Plumping Gel Cream information and reviews here.
-
8. Eau Thermale Avene XeraCalm A.D Lipid-Replenishing CreamPrice: $64.75Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Protects skin and replenishes moisture
- Helps with eczema and other sensitive skin issues
- Thick, rich, and absorbs fast
- Tube can be tough to squeeze product from
- Some didn't see less irritation
- May be a bit greasy
Eau Thermale’s non-comedogenic, fragrance-free Avene XeraCalm A.D Lipid-Replenishing Cream is soothing and ideal for very dry, sensitive skin, including eczema and atopic dermatitis. It contains I-modulia, a post-biotic active ingredient from thermal spring water, which relieves inflammation and itchiness, along with cer-omega (skin-like lipids) and thermal spring water for skin barrier restoration and hydration that lasts all day.
Ideal for both adults and children, use it on the face or body for calmer, softer, more soothed skin all winter long.
Find more Eau Thermale Avene XeraCalm A.D Cream information and reviews here.
-
9. BANILA CO Miss Flower & Mr Honey CreamPrice: $37.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very balancing and moisturizing
- Applies beautifully and smoothly
- Nice, subtle scent
- Doesn't absorb quickly
- Feels too heavy for some
- On the pricey side
Korean cosmetics brand BANILA CO’s velvety smooth Miss Flower & Mr Honey Cream is an intense moisturizer for both the face and body. It contains six honey extracts (beeswax, honey, honey butter, honey high drop, royal jelly, and, propolis) and yellow flower complex that delivers nourishment, hydration, moisture, and vitality to your skin to make it softer, smoother, more supple, and resilient. It also helps to strengthen your skin’s protective barrier and reduce stress.
This product is pretty versatile, too, as you can use it as a base for makeup or as a night cream. However you choose, you’ll enjoy a healthier, more radiant complexion.
Find more BANILA CO Miss Flower & Mr Honey Cream information and reviews here.
-
10. Necessaire The Body LotionPrice: $30.80Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Gives long-lasting moisture
- Goes on smooth and not too thick
- Non-irritating and ideal for sensitive skin
- Pricey, but a little goes a long way
- Doesn't absorb as quickly as others
- Some found it too heavy
If you want a simple, effective, beautifully-feeling body lotion, check out this fragrance-free option from Necessaire. Ideal for sensitive skin, it absorbs quickly and contains a multi-vitamin moisturizer (with vitamins A, B3, C, and E, omega-6, omega-9, and antioxidants) along with luxurious oils (cacay, marula, and meadowfoam) that your skin will soak up over these chilly winter months. Plus, niacinamide will help to restore and rejuvenate your skin’s surface, leaving you with a nice, healthy glow. You’ll love your skin’s softer, more supple feel and that over time its texture, firmness, and tone will be noticeably improved.
Find more Necessaire The Body Lotion information and reviews here.
-
11. Lanolips Lip Water Collection TrioPrice: $39.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Leaves lips soft and hydrated
- Applies very smoothly
- Nice variety of tints/looks
- Gloss not long-lasting (but lips stay soft)
- Flavors might not be to everyone's taste
- Consistency is on the thick side
The shimmery, hydrating, smooth-as-silk Lanolips Lip Water Collection Trio comes with Original Lanolin Lip Water, Lip Water Watermelon + Lip Water Liquid Gold. Each gloss contains lanolin, a sustainable, renewable, and natural byproduct of wool washing. All glosses are cruelty-free, non-sticky, and free of parabens, petrolatuml mineral oil, sulfates, or artificial fragrance.
I love how smooth the clear Lip Water is – almost like a serum – and how it leaves a fresh tingle of mint on my lips. It applies super smoothly with the flexible bristles and leaves my lips pretty soft for a while afterward.
Find more Lanolips Lip Water Collection Trio information and reviews here.
-
12. ELEMIS Superfood Day CreamPrice: $35.70Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lightweight yet nourishes & hydrates well
- Smells nice & absorbs easily
- Won't leave skin oily or greasy
- Some found it too heavy
- Not rich enough for some
- Results may be similar to less expensive lotions
If you’re battling dry skin this winter, give this lightweight, prebiotic day cream from ELEMIS a try. It’s super rich in potent vitamins, matcha tea, ginger, and superfoods, like goji berry and broccoli extract. These omega-rich ingredients help to balance, hydrate, deeply moisturize, protect, and replenish the skin, leaving it radiantly glowing, healthy, and fresh.
Use each morning by massaging a pea-sized amount into the face and neck. Smooth out in upward strokes. Can also be used at night.
Find more ELEMIS Superfood Day Cream information and reviews here.
How Can My Skin Look And Feel Better This Winter?
To improve your skin during the winter, be sure to moisturize immediately after cleansing your face or washing your hands, layer products to get extra benefits, wear overnight treatments or masks, opt for creams rather than lotions, and avoid or reduce your use of exfoliators and scrubs.
What Is The Best Skin Care For Dry Skin?
Because winter is quite dry and harsh, our skin needs extra hydration and moisture. That means beauty products including cleansers, toners, serums, oils, lotions, moisturizers, masks, and even your Christmas makeup, should come with a boost of nourishment, hydration, and moisture.
What Are The Best Skin Care Products For Dry Skin?
Quality ingredients that agree with you are the main thing to look for in any skin care product for dry skin. Try heavier, rich moisturizers, hydrating serums, and overnight masks, especially during the winter months. Brands like Skinceuticals, Drunk Elephant, First Aid Beauty, and Graydon Skincare work well for many people.