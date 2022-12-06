Want the Best Skin Care for Dry Skin? Try These 12 Moisture-Rich Gems

This awesome full-sized product duo from beloved Drunk Elephant features the brand’s Pekee Cleansing Bar and Lala Retro Whipped Cream Moisturizer. Both are free of silicones, highly absorbing, and chock-full of antioxidants that help cleanse, brighten, and moisturize the skin, resulting in a soft, supple, and balanced complexion.

The gentle Pekee Bar is infused with marula oil, honey, and blueberry extract that clarifies, moisturizes, tones, and balances out the skin. You’ll also get the hydrating Lala Retro Moisturizer, which gives off intense moisture and forms a protective barrier against environmental stressors. It brightens, rehabilitates, and protects your skin.