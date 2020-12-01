FOREO Cyber Week Deals: Save up to 40%

When it comes to skincare, FOREO has been a leader with its popular silicone facial cleansing brushes that also tone and massage your skin. They elevated the beauty game with their unique face mask devices that combine different anti-aging therapies to address fine lines and wrinkles, dullness, and sagging.

With these FOREO Cyber Week Deals, you’ll save up to 40% on some of their most popular skincare devices just in time to give as gifts and ensure you look your best for the holidays too.

Save 40% On FOREO UFO Smart Mask Treatment Device

There are those of us who take our skin health pretty personally, and if you’re shopping for yourself or that person who is somewhat skin obsessed, the FOREO UFO is the device du jour. This smart mask device uses a combination of thermo-therapy to prep the skin and open up pores to allow for deeper penetration of all the nutrients from your face mask, cryo-therapy to renew skin and help heal scars and breakouts, and red light therapy, which has been recognized by medical experts as useful in wrinkle reduction and to repair damaged tissues.

Using the FOREO App, you can scan and detect skin issues and track your improvements. This smart device, coupled with Youth Junkie, Call It a Night, or other FOREO face masks can give you or your giftee more beautiful, glowing skin. There’s been an awful lot written about the power of LED light therapy in particular, especially when it comes to fighting the signs of aging. You can find out more specifics in this well-written article from The Huffington Post.

Right now, with this FOREO Cyber Week deal, you can save 40% on the FOREO UFO Smart Mask Device in pink or aqua, netting you a savings of nearly $80!

40% Off FOREO LUNA Mini 2

Even if you hadn’t thought about switching up your skincare routine, you can literally rejuvenate your skin with the FOREO LUNA Mini 2. It’s the perfect cleansing option to splurge on because this silicone brush does more than simply spread the soap around your face. it exfoliates and deeply cleanses your skin with eight different intensities and three different zones of brush thickness.

It will help to unclog your pores, remove makeup, and give your skin a healthy glow. If you have problem skin, it’s important to know that the silicone bristles are naturally antibacterial. They easily rinse clean, so they won’t get goopy and gross with lots of use. Facial cleansing brushes get your skin much cleaner than using your hands or a washcloth, and they also increase blood circulation. That’s key for cell turnover, which means younger-looking and more luminous skin.

Get the FOREO LUNA Mini 2 in multiple colors (in case the man in your life wants his own) at an amazing FOREO Cyber Week deal for 40% off. That’s $47.60 in savings.

Save $47.60 on FOREO LUNA Mini 2 Facial Cleansing Brush

