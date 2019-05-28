Camille Grammer is Skipping ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Reunion

After a dramatic season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, viewers always look forward to the reunion episodes. When the cast comes together to film the Q & A session with host Andy Cohen, they’ve had a chance to watch the episodes themselves, and reflect not only on their actions, but their co-stars talking heads. The Season 9 reunion special of RHOBH hasn’t been filmed yet, but already one cast member is planning to call in sick: Camille Grammer Meyer.

Rumors continue to swirl on whether or not Lisa Vanderpump will show up to the reunion, as after Puppy Gate, she stopped filming group scenes with the other Housewives, and is still not on speaking terms with either Dorit Kemsley or Kyle Richards. But due to the rising tension between Teddi Mellencamp and Camille, for which Richards has gotten stuck in the crosshairs, Camille claims she’s skipping the reunion, which is set to film in Los Angeles on June 5.

Talking to Bustle Richards said, “There could be some no-shows, honestly. No one wants to go. I think it’s going to be a really bad one. I mean bad for the cast.” She also hinted at the drama with Camille saying, “there’s been some incidents” and that “she’s definitely giving me Season 1 Camille vibes.”

While it’s fun to pontificate on who’s going or not, barring any legal or serious medical issues, contractually, all full-time cast members have to show up. However, Camille, 50, isn’t a full time cast member. After Season 2, Grammer’s been a continuous presence on the series, but only as a guest star, known as a friend of the show. Her wedding to David C. Meyer was a featured story this past season, which served as a great reprieve from Puppy Gate.

But now that Vanderpump’s been MIA from filming, Camille feels like she’s the new walking target. And after Teddi called her out for being two-faced, for her perspective, it seems that Kyle has decided to join Team Teddi.

Responding to a fan’s tweet on May 8, which read “buckle up now that Kyle Richards is turning on you. Now you will be the next Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Vanderpump — aka Teddi Mellencamp prey,” to which Grammer responded, “I know!! The reunion will be a Camille gang up. I’ll pass thank you. That new target now that LVP stopped filming is me. I’ll pass.”

Camille also admits her apprehension stems a little post-traumatic stress disorder from the Season 1 reunion show. “It’s tough,” she said. “It’s tough being the one person on the hot seat. Season 1 of [The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills], for me, was hell,” Camille Grammer Meyer told ET. “I never want to repeat that again.”

