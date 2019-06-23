Andrei Castravet’s Father on 90 Day Fiancé

Andrei Castravet, star of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, hasn’t seen his family in over a year, although he is very close to his father and talks with him nearly every day. Tonight’s episode involves some issues between Elizabeth and Andrei after she gets upset that he sends his father money. (SPOILERS AHEAD!)

During the pre-screening for tonight’s episode of Happily Ever After, Andrei decides to spend a little money on his father, which doesn’t sit well with Elizabeth according to TLC’s synopsis, which reads: “Andrei spends money on his father which upsets Elizabeth.”

The house of cards is FALLING DOWN! Don't miss a new #90DayFiance: Happily Ever After Sunday at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/qHhIYq3rGz — TLC Network (@TLC) June 20, 2019

Tonight’s episode spoilers shows Andrei’s father, who doesn’t speak any English, attempting to fly to America to spend two months with his son and daughter-in-law so he can meet his granddaughter when Elizabeth goes into labor. Unfortunately, Andrei’s father’s flight is canceled and he gets stuck in Turkey due to bad weather.

Andrei is really looking forward to his father’s visit, but Elizabeth is concerned that Andrei has been telling him too many negative stories about their life in America, so she is worried about his visit. Andrei has had a rocky relationship with Elizabeth’s family, especially her father and sisters, since he first came to America, and Elizabeth is likely concerned that Andrei’s been sharing too much information about their family issues with his dad.

Andrei doesn’t like how close his wife is to her family and believes they are too involved in his and Elizabeth’s life, and he has made that very clear since she first introduced him to her family. Her family didn’t trust Andrei when he first met them, and voiced their doubts about the relationship, especially when Potthast said her man “likes his woman to be a bit more conservative,” and their less-than-welcoming demeanor put a strain on their relationship.

Elizabeth’s father has also had issues with Andrei in the past due to his lack of employment, and was concerned that Andrei wouldn’t be able to support his daughter or granddaughter. Her father also questions if they will be able to take care of a child, considering the couple couldn’t even follow through with their promise of maintaining the house that he is letting them live in free of charge.

“I was really shocked with Elizabeth told me she was pregnant,” he says in a clip of a previous episode, which you can view above. “You could have knocked me over with a feather. Just because he came over here, got married, and then knocked up my daughter without any plan in place to support her. I just think that’s irresponsible.”

Andrei has refused to work for Elizabeth’s father in the past and has gone head-to-head with her sisters on several occasions, so it’s going to be interesting to see how Andrei’s father interacts with her family, and how receptive they are to another Moldovan in the picture.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC. Tune in tonight to catch more of Elizabeth and Andrei’s story.

READ NEXT: Andrei & Elizabeth’s Net Worth on 90 Day Fiancé: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

