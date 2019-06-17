Your Must-See Celebrity News Headlines for Today, June 17

Hey! I’m Emily, and this is your roundup of must-see entertainment and celebrity news headlines. Today, we have Prince Harry‘s first official Father’s Day post, Zendaya writes a warning to her fans prior the premiere of HBO’s Euphoria, Bachelor in Paradise alums Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson tie the knot, and more….

TOP STORY: Chris Harrison Officiates Chris Randone & Krystal Nielson’s Intimate Wedding

While there were rumors that Bachelor in Paradise alumni Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson would have their wedding during the upcoming sixth season of the summer spin-off series, the couple went ahead and confirmed the news on Sunday. As host Chris Harrison officiated, the couple said “I do” in Mexico, where they had their very first date on national TV.

“We are so excited to start this new chapter of our lives together,” Nielson, 31, told People. “We will have each other’s backs forever.” Before getting a second shot of love on Paradise, Krystal first appeared on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor, while viewers first met Chris first when he was competing for Becca Kufrin’s heart on The Bachelorette.

The ceremony took place at the Vidanta Hotel in Puerto Vallarta, and guests included Bachelor Nation stars Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon, Becca Tilley, and Ben Higgins, the latter of whom is currently dating a non-Bachelor Nation affiliated woman, Jessica Clarke.

CELEBS on SOCIAL MEDIA: Prince Harry Shares Special Father’s Day Photo With Baby Archie

Father’s Day 2019 was incredibly special to Prince Harry, as it was the first time the royal family member was celebrating with a child of his own. The official Sussex Royal shared a sweet photo of baby Archie, his first son with wife Meghan Markle, in which his tiny 5-week old baby is adorably grabbing onto Prince Harry’s finger.

VIRAL MOMENT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT: Zendaya Tweets Out A Warning Before Premiere of HBO’s ‘Euphoria’

While Zendaya’s newest TV series Euphoria is about a group of high school students, it’s a from cry her days as a Disney star actress. Before the TV-MA rated show premiered on Sunday night, the 22-year-old sent out a warning message to her 15.3 million Twitter followers, as the show contains a statutory rape scene, 30 instances of male genitalia and a drug overdose — and that’s just in the pilot episode alone.

“Just a reminder before tonight’s premiere, that Euphoria is for mature audiences. It’s a raw and honest portrait of addiction, anxiety and the difficulties of navigating life today. There are scenes that are graphic, hard to watch, and can be triggering. Please only watch if you feel you can handle it. Do what’s best for you. I will still love you and feel your support. Love, Daya”

… AND IN OTHER NEWS

1. ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 6 Cast Announced on ‘Good Morning America’

2. ‘Men in Black: International’ Wins Weekend Movie Box Office Sales with $28.5 Million

3. ’90 Day Fiance’ Star Anfisa Nava Reveals How She Lost 26 Pounds

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Kendrick Lamar, 32. KJ Apa 22. Venus Williams, 38.

Missed Yesterday’s Roundup? Click here