Your Must-See Celebrity News Headlines for Today: July, 9

Hey! I’m Emily, and this is your roundup of must-see entertainment and celebrity news headlines. Today, we have how James Van Der Beek and his wife Kimberly survived an 11-hour flight delay with all five kids in tow, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello seemingly confirm dating rumors with a PDA filled brunch date, controversial Bachelorette contestant Jed Wyatt finally speaks out about cheating on his ex-girlfriends, and more….

TOP STORY: Jed Wyatt Speaks Out About Ex-Girlfriend Haley Stevens’ Claims

While every season of The Bachelorette has its fair share of twists and turns, frontrunner contestant of Hannah Brown’s cycle, Jed Wyatt, has been put through the ringer after his ex-girlfriend, Haley Stevens, claimed that she was dating Wyatt when he left to film the ABC reality series. She confirmed that Wyatt went on the show to further his music career, but she also alleged that when Wyatt landed in Los Angeles to start shooting, he told her “I love you,” and that he’d would call her when filming was over.

Contractually, Wyatt can’t speak out on any specific claims made about him in regards to The Bachelorette finale, but he did send a message defending his family via Instagram on Monday night.

He posted a photo of the Wyatt clan with the caption, “I ask that you please understand how much the actions being taken towards myself, my family, the men on the show, and above all, Hannah, are affecting all of our mental and physical health. It goes beyond what is said online. Threatening letters and phone calls have been sent to our homes. My parents and sister are being verbally attacked in public. I beg you to remember what seems like a harmless action is damaging to real people. I want to thank all of you who have reached out or reserved judgment until I am able to speak openly and I can only ask for your patience and kindness until then.”

For those that do not want any spoilers for The Bachelorette finale, you can wait and see what happens. For those that want to know exactly why fans of the reality show are up in arms over the Wyatt controversy, click here.

CELEBS on SOCIAL MEDIA: James Van Der Beek & Wife Document 11 Hour Flight Delay with 5 Kids

While traveling from New York City to Los Angeles, actor James Van Der Beek and his wife Kimberly’s Delta flight was delayed 11 hours, and the couple documented the wild experience on Instagram, as they had their five kids in tow, son Joshua, 7, and daughters Gwendolyn, 1, Emilia, 3, Annabel, Leah, 5, and Olivia, 8.

For most parents, this situation would be considered a total nightmare. Mechanical problems started to occur moments after the family of eight first boarded their flight at JFK International Airport, which kept them sitting on the tarmac for three hours. Afterward, they were shuttled on a bus with no air-conditioning back to the terminal in 91-degree heat, only to wait another four hours for the next plane to arrive.

Once aboard what was supposed to be a non-stop flight, the plane was forced to make an unannounced landing in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in order to pick up a new crew. The Van Der Beek family made it L.A. by 4 a.m. PT. But unfortunately, this was not the end of their travel nightmare.

The former Dawson’s Creek star remained impressively cool throughout the entire ordeal. He said on his Instagram story, “Despite all the apologies for all the inconvenience they’ve caused, they don’t have a gate agent here to let us off. A lot of kind, good people working for this airline… doing their best and trying to help. Management, however? Could use some improvement.” The Van Der Beeks family made it to their home at 5: 27 a.m. PT.



VIRAL MOMENT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT: Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes Share a PDA-Filled Brunch

https://www.instagram.com/p/BzBrgN0n5tK/sha

Where there’s smoke there’s fire, and the chemistry between performers and collaborators Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes is so strong, it appears they can no longer keep their romance a secret from the paparazzi. As the “Senorita” singer stepped out for a casual brunch in West Hollywood, an onlooker told E! News, “They couldn’t keep their hands off each other.”

Cabello, 22, and Mendes, 20, first collaborated together on the song, “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” in 2015, and they toured together the year before with Austin Mahone while she was still a member with Fifth Harmony. While they are still trying to play it coy, it definitely appears that these two are at very least, casually dating.

… AND IN OTHER NEWS

1. Anwar Hadid and Singer Dua Lipa are Officially Dating

2. Cameron Boyce’s Medical Condition Which Caused His Death Is Revealed as Epilepsy

3. Mario Lopez and Wife Courtney Welcome A Third Child, A Boy Named Santino Rafael

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Tom Hanks, 63. Fred Savage, 43. Courtney Love, 55.

Missed Yesterday’s Roundup? Click here