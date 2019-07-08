Your Must-See Celebrity News Headlines for Today, July 8

Hey! I’m Emily, and this is your roundup of must-see entertainment and celebrity news headlines. Today, we have Hailey Bieber celebrating the one year anniversary of Justin‘s proposal, Disney releases the first trailer for the live-action remake of Mulan, actor Cameron Boyce‘s death at the age of 20 leaves friends, family, and fans heartbroken, and more…

TOP STORY: Former Disney Star Cameron Boyce Dies at Age 20

Cameron Boyce, 20-year-old former Disney Channel star died after having a seizure in his sleep on July 6. Devastated and shocked, fans and co-stars posted their condolences and prayers on social media to mourn the passing of the beloved actor, including director Kenny Ortega, Salma Hayek, Adam Sandler and Skai Jackson.

Best known for his starring role on Jessie, Cameron was also featured in The Descendants film series, the third of which is set to premiere in August, along with Grown Ups, and its sequel, Grown Ups 2.

A spokesperson on behalf of the Boyce family put out the following statement, “It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron. He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him. We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother.”

CELEBS on SOCIAL MEDIA: Hailey Bieber Celebrates the One Year Anniversary of Justin’s Proposal

While one year may not seem like a long time, in Hollywood, it is something to be commemorated. And on Sunday, Hailey Bieber posted a photo of herself and her husband with a sweet caption to celebrate the one year anniversary of the day the pop singer proposed to the 22-year-old model.

Mrs. Bieber wrote, “”[One] year ago I said yes to being your best friend for life, and today I have never loved you more,” Hailey wrote. “Life gets more beautiful everyday because of you, my heart belongs to you forever. Here’s to learning and growing together.. ❤️🥂.”

Two months after the “Sorry” singer proposed to Hailey, they secretly got married at a courthouse in New York City.

VIRAL MOMENT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT: Disney Releases the First Trailer For ‘Mulan’



Disney, who is on track to remake every classic film from the 80s and 90s, continues on their live-action streak with the upcoming reboot of Mulan. In the first trailer released on Sunday, Liu Yifei, who stars as the titular heroine, is seen disguising herself as a man, Hua Jun, in order to save her elderly father from joining the military. “Yes, I will bring honor to us all,” she says.

Directed by Niki Caro, the new film, which is slated to be released worldwide on March 27, 2020, also stars Donnie Yenas Commander Tung, Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan; Yoson An as Cheng Honghui, with Gong Li as Xianniang, and Jet Li as the Emperor.

… AND IN OTHER NEWS

1. Ethan Hawke Applauds Daughter Maya’s Performance in Stranger Things Season 3

2. Real Housewives of Potomac Star Ashley Darby Gives Birth to a Baby Boy

3. The Mad Men Themed Bar in Times Square Is Scrapped

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Jaden Smith, 21. Sophia Bush, 37. Milo Ventimiglia, 42. Kevin Bacon, 61.

Missed Yesterday’s Roundup? Click here