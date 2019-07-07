Nilsa Prowant: ‘Floribama Shore’ Star Arrested for ‘Flashing Her Breasts’

Nilsa Prowant is one of the stars of the MTV reality show “Floribma Shore.” On Saturday, July 6, she was arrested in St. Petersburg, Florida, after police say she flashed her breasts to a crowd and then kicked out a car window while acting belligerently as officers tried to take her out of the area.

The 25-year-old Prowant, who is listed by her legal name, Nilsa Anderson, in court documents, has been one of the cast members of “Floribama Shore” since the “Jersey Shore” spin-off debuted in 2017. The show is now filming its third season in St. Petersburg, according to MTV.com.

Prowant was charged with two misdemeanors and was released from the Pinellas County Jail on bond after only a few hours in custody, according to court and jail records. Prowant could not be reached for comment by Heavy and it is not clear if she has hired an attorney. MTV has not commented about Prowant’s arrest.

“Floribama Shore” is making its debut in St. Petersburg for the third season, with the cast spending the summer living in a shore house in the Pinellas County town. The first two seasons were filmed in Panama City Beach, about 400 miles north in the Florida panhandle.

In addition to her role on the show, Prowant has been a makeup artist, model and started a fashion website, according to her Facebook page. She also makes several appearances at Florida bars, using her reality show status to help promote events, and pitches makeup and other beauty products as an influencer on Instagram and Facebook. Prowant is one of eight members of the “Florbama Shore” cast. It is not clear if any of the other “Floribama Shore” stars were out in St. Petersburg with Prowant when she was arrested Saturday morning.

Here’s what you need to know about Nilsa Prowant and her arrest:

1. Officers Witnessed Prowant Flashing Her Breasts From a Balcony & She Then Was ‘Belligerent & Erratic’ When They Tried to Escort Her Out of the Area, Police Say

'Floribama's' Nilsa Prowant Arrested for Flashing Breasts, Smashing Window https://t.co/Qn8ysa0IBB — TMZ (@TMZ) July 7, 2019

Nilsa Prowant was in St. Petersburg at a bar Friday night and into early Saturday morning during the Florida city’s monthly First Friday celebration, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

About 1:30 a.m., Prowant was on the balcony of the bar @260 First in downtown St. Petersburg when she called down to a crowd partying below and showed them her breasts, according to the Times. Several officers viewed Prowant flashing the crowd, according to the newspaper. The officers detained Prowant, but planned to release her, according to the report. But as they escorted her to her car she became “belligerent and erratic,” the newspaper reports.

Police said Prowant was told to leave, but while she was getting into the backseat of the car, she began kicking the rear driver’s side window and eventually shattered it, knocking broken glass into the street, according to the Times. Prowant was then arrested. Poice said she appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

Her arrest was first reported by TMZ after the gossip site obtained photos of Prowant being escorted in the street by police officers after her alleged antics. Prowant can be seen smirking in a mugshot obtained by TMZ. Another mugshot shows her in an orange jumpsuit from the county jail.

2. She Spent 4 Hours at the Pinellas County Jail Before Being Released on $400 Bail & Faces Up to a Year in Jail, Plus Fines & Probation, if Found Guilty

Prowant, of Clarksville, Florida, was booked into the Pinellas County Jail at 2:48 a.m. after her arrest by the St. Petersburg Police Department, online records show. She was released at 6:35 a.m. on $400 cash bond, jail records show.

Prowant was charged with disorderly conduct, a second-degree misdemeanor, and exposure of sexual organs, a first-degree misdemeanor. The disorderly conduct charge carries a potential sentence of up to 60 days in jail and a fine of up to $500. The first-degree misdemeanor indecent exposure charge carries up to a year in jail and a potential fine of up to $1,000. But she would not have to register as a sex offender if convicted.

It is not clear if Prowant has hired an attorney. She briefly appeared in court for an advisory hearing at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Pinellas County court records.

3. Prowant Was Married Before She Was on the Show & That Is Why She’s Called Nilsa Anderson in Court Records

Court and jail records refer to Nilsa Prowant by her legal name, which is Nilsa Anderson. In the first episode of “Floribama Shore” in 2017, Prowant revealed she had previously been married to her high school boyfriend, James Anderson, who is in the U.S. Army.

Prowant and Anderson were married in 2014 and separated in 2016, finalizing their divorce shortly before she became a cast member on “Floribama Shore,” according to court documents obtained by Radar Online. But it appears from her recent arrest records that she never legally changed her name back to Nilsa Prowant, despite using that name on the MTV TV show.

4. Prowant, a Florida Native Who Grew Up in Panama City Beach & Attended Chipola College, Does Not Have a Prior Criminal Record, Aside From Several Traffic Infractions

Nilsa Prowant is a Florida native and grew up in Panama City Beach, where the first two seasons of “Floribama Shore” were filmed. She attended Chipola College after graduating from high school.

Prowant will be helped out in her recent criminal troubles by her apparent lack of a previous record. No prior criminal arrests for Prowant appear in online records, though she does have multiple traffic offenses on her record.

Prowant was cited in 2014 in Bay County, Florida, with driving with an expired tag and paid a fine. In 2017, she was cited for speeding, also in Bay County and again paid a fine. She has also been ticketed for speeding three times in Jackson County, Florida, and twice in Calhoun County, Florida. She was also cited for failure to have her proof of insurance in Calhoun County.

5. Prowant & Her ‘Floribama Shore’ Castmates Will Be Back on TV This Fall — But It Is Not Clear if Her Arrrest Was Caught on Camera by MTV

Nilsa Prowant and her fellow “Floribama Shore” cast members will be back on TV this fall, but MTV has not set a premiere date for the reality show. It is not clear if the cameras were rolling in St. Petersburg when she was arrested on July 6. But local residents in the city had seen Prowant and her castmates out and about with cameras in tow in recent weeks, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

“They’re heeeeeere. Times photographer Allie Goulding spotted the crew of Floribama Shore out and about Wednesday evening on Central Avenue in downtown St. Petersburg. She caught them at Five Bucks Drinkery, but we heard they also filmed at several locations along the stretch of bars and restaurants,” the Times wrote on June 20. “Expect to see the cast and crew all over the region. Public records show the production has permits to shoot at Clearwater Beach, Gulfport, Main Street Dunedin, Madeira Beach, Downtown St. Petersburg, Beach Drive, Pass-A-Grille and an address on Punta Vista Drive in St. Pete Beach through July 15.”

Prowant is joined in the cast by Jeremiah Buoni, Codi Butts, Kortni Gilson, Aimee Hall, Kirk Medas, Candace Rice and Gus Smyrnios.

