Evelin’s Cheating Scandals & Ex-Boyfriend on 90 Day Fiancé

Evelin Villegas, star of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, recently took to Instagram to clarify some things regarding her ex-boyfriend, with whom she admits to having hooked up with while she and boyfriend Corey Rathgeber were “on a break.”

Corey actually got bent out of shape in recent episodes after the locals called him by the wrong name (specifically, Evelin’s ex-boyfriend’s name), and has been given his own nickname by the locals – El Cachudo, which roughly translates to “the horned one.” According to Soap Dirt, it’s basically the “Ecuadoran version of Urban Dictionary to someone who is being cheated on.”

So who is Evelin’s ex-boyfriend? Is he still in the picture? And did Evelin actually cheat on Corey when the two were having problems? Here’s what we know:

Evelin Admitted That She & Her Ex Hooked Up While She & Corey Were on a ‘Break’

During a previous episode of The Other Way, Evelin admitted that she and her ex hooked up, although she insisted she and Corey were on a break at the time and that it was “an accident.” Corey was devastated, and told her that he “gave up [his] life to come here,” and asked Evelin “Are you in this or not?” Evelin replied “I guess I’m not,” and Corey walked out of the room.

Corey later told the cameras that Evelin didn’t consider her behavior with her ex to be cheating (because of the break), but the incident still bothered Corey because he said that Evelin had wanted space from him at the time, and not the other way around.

On another recent episode of the show, Corey’s only friend in Engabao, Raul, admitted to hooking up with Evelin a few times before she and Corey started dating, which also didn’t sit well with Corey. Check out the clip below:

After Corey confronted Evelin about her relationship with Raul and her ex, Evelin started to cry and said that her ex is actually a “really great person,” and she couldn’t understand why Corey keeps bringing up her past.

She Wrote on Instagram That She Dated Her Ex For Two Years Before She Met Corey

Since that episode aired, Evelin has taken to social media to clarify that she dated her ex for two years before she met Corey, and that she and Corey met during a “crazy” time in her life when she was dealing with the breakup.

“Hi people! Here’s a throwback to the first picture corey and I ever took the night we meet,” she wrote on the photo. “I know it’s been some rumors here and there and yes there’s articules [sic] from 2016 talking about our relationship since 2014. We had a long distance on and off relationship. This was on April 08 /2014 the night we met. We been not married before, I tell things the way they are and this is how this is. I had a 2 years relationship before I meet corey and I actually meet him during my crazy time after the breakup and so glad I meet him.”

She has said on the show that her ex was a “very smart and funny” man, and most of her friends and family in Engabao really like him. Evelin also admitted that she was still friends with her ex, but Corey didn’t want her to stay in contact with him since he believed her ex was still in love with her.

She Isn’t Ashamed of Her Sexuality & is Proud to be a ‘Dominant Woman’ Who Doesn’t Let Her Man Control Her

In another Instagram post uploaded on August 25, Evelin shared that she doesn’t care what people think about her sexual history or who she was with in the past. She said she was more hurt by the fact that Corey put her personal business out there in the open on national television and that he sunk “really low,” by doing so, but that she is still owning her sexuality and is proud of the woman that she is. She again reiterated that she and Corey were on a break when she hooked up with her ex, and she doesn’t understand why women have to tear other women down for the choices they make.

“I was so disappointed Corey brought out to tv something that I wasn’t proud of, something that happened in a break,” she wrote. “I have never disrespected him and this was the biggest hurt to my dignity somebody could have ever done to me , the biggest betrayal. The reason I said ‘you got so low’ was because I couldn’t believe he put it out there for everyone to twisted how they wanted.”

She continued: “Even after all the hate, the shaming and much more I come out of this stronger, guess what I own my sexuality and im not gonna be what you want me to be … I don’t need to prove anything to you.” You can read the full post above.

Although Evelin and Corey seem to have differences in opinion on whether or not they were still together when she hooked up with her ex boyfriend, Evelin appears to be attempting to own up to her past and is encouraging people to be less judgmental and more accepting of each other, instead of constantly tearing each other down. It’s unclear if she actually did cheat on Corey, and if she did, the two have clearly worked through their issues, as they appear to still be together today (which you can read more about in the link below).

Tune in Mondays at 9/8c on TLC to catch Evelin and Corey’s love story on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

READ NEXT: Corey & Evelin Are Still Together, According to Social Media

