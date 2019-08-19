Corey & Evelin Are Still Together, According to Social Media

Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, recently updated both of their Instagram pages with pictures of one another, finally appearing to confirm that the two are still together after months of keeping fans in the dark.

Evelin’s Instagram page was private for a good portion of the year and Corey only sporadically updated his own page with throwback pictures of the two, so fans weren’t sure if the couple was still together or if they’d called it quits after filming.

Here’s what we know about Corey and Evelin’s current relationship status:

The Couple Had a Rocky Relationship on 90 Day Fiancé But Recently Started Posting Pictures Together Again

Corey and Evelin’s relationship has been rocky throughout this season of 90 Day Fiancé, and because the couple had remained relatively quiet about their relationship status for most of the year, it wasn’t clear if they were still together. However, Corey recently posted a photo of Evelin on August 10 captioned “I will always love you beautiful,” while Evelin posted a series of videos just days before, writing “It’s been real. Here’s a little more of us. I don’t mind u guys thinking I’m cold hearted cause I am, only dogs, Corey and few people can get in.”

After sifting through both of their profiles, it appears that, despite their tumultuous relationship documented on the show, the couple is likely still together today and going strong. Corey and Evelin both have several sweet videos of the two together on Instagram, including celebrating their anniversary, dancing while the sun sets, and running their cocktail bar.

Because the couple is mainly posting older throwback pictures, it could be argued that they might not actually be together and are just posting pictures for the sake of the show. However, it seems unlikely that either of the reality stars would continue posting sweet pictures of each other if the two really did split up.

Their relationship has been in question since the very beginning of the season however, after Corey admitted to sending nearly his entire life savings to Evelin in Ecuador. Corey had previously confessed to spending over $40,000 on his long-distance girlfriend and her family before moving to her country, so many fans had been questioning if she’s just been using him for his money over the past several years that they were dating.

“So far, I’ve given Evelin $30,000 to invest in properties for us, $6,000 for her car, as well as $2,000 to invest in a cocktail bar,” he said before heading down to Engabao. “In total, I’ve given Evelin $40,000.” All of them are in her name, not his, according to Newsweek.

Corey & Evelin Appear to Still be Together Today, Despite How Their Relationship Appears on the Show

Despite the rocky ups and downs fans have witnessed on the show, including Evelin forcing Corey to take a bus to Engabao when he first moved to Ecuador, and Corey’s difficult and cringe-worthy transition into life in his girlfriend’s “third world country,” the couple appears to be happier than ever on social media.

Evelin recently posted a throwback photo of the two of them together from the first night they met. On July 3, Evelin took to Instagram to address rumors that the two were already married before the show started filming, to talk about her relationship with her ex, and how she and Corey were primarily dating long distance before he moved to Ecuador to be with her.

“Hi people! Here’s a throwback to the first picture corey and I ever took the night we meet. I know it’s been some rumors here and there and yes there’s articules [sic] from 2016 talking about our relationship since 2014. We had a long distance on and off relationship. This was on April 08/2014 the night we met. We been not married before, I tell things the way they are and this is how this is. I had a 2 years relationship before I meet corey and I actually meet him during my crazy time after the breakup and so glad I meet him. During the relationship he visit Ecuador few times and the rest was online. Please don’t tag me on more comments about this rumors.”

Although contractual obligations to TLC likely stops the couple from addressing their relationship status publicly and officially, if social media is any indication of their status now, they are definitely still together. Corey’s profile picture on Instagram is a picture of him kissing Evelin, so things are looking up for the couple for the time being.

Unfortunately, viewers won’t know for sure if they are still together until the season comes to an end, so you’ll just have to keep tuning in Monday nights at 9/8c on TLC to see how it all plays out.

