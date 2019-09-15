Did Tim Stay With Jeniffer or Go Back to Veronica on 90 Day Fiancé?

Tim Malcolm, star of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, is involved in a bit of a love triangle with his ex-fiance Veronica and his Colombian girlfriend Jeniffer.

Veronica has continued to be a point of contention between Tim and Jeniffer since the two first started dating; Veronica often calls to check in on Tim, which doesn’t sit well with Jeniffer, who believes their relationship is too close. Tim helped Veronica raise her daughter Chloe, so Tim is still heavily involved in his step-daughter’s life, and despite Jeniffer’s dismay, he still considers Veronica his “best friend.”

So what’s going on between the three today? Is Tim and Jeniffer still together today, or did he go back to Veronica after filming ended? Here’s what we know about the 90 Day Fiancé stars:

Jeniffer Believes Veronica is Too Involved in Tim’s Life

Tim and Jeniffer met on a dating site and the two immediately hit it off when they first connected. Although the reality stars quickly fell in love, Jeniffer was put off by Tim’s relationship with his ex-fiance, whom she believes is far too involved in Tim’s life.

Veronica and Tim were together for several years, and Tim helped raise Veronica’s daughter Chloe since she was an infant. Tim still considers Chloe his daughter, and he remains close friends with Veronica today so they can co-parent Chloe together.

Jeniffer isn’t a fan of how close her boyfriend and his ex have remained, and Veronica has been at the center of several of their fights since the two first appeared on the show. Veronica doesn’t fully support Tim’s decision to be with Jeniffer either, and worries he will “shirk” his responsibilities to her and Chloe if he skips off to Colombia to be with her.

It’s Unclear at This Time if Tim & Jeniffer Are Still Together, or if he Went Back to Veronica

It’s too early to tell if Tim and Jeniffer are still together, and contractual obligations to TLC likely stops the couple from publicly sharing much in terms of their relationship status. Neither reality star has shared pictures of each other on Instagram, besides one picture Tim shared of Jeniffer from before the two started filming the show, so it’s hard to judge at the moment if the two are still together or if they’ve gone their separate ways after filming.

Veronica occasionally posts throwback pictures of Tim on her Instagram page, as well as a few funny memes from this season of the show, although she hasn’t posted anything that indicates that the two are back together. However, she did recently give Tim back his old engagement ring so he could use it to propose to Jeniffer, so it looks like she might be trying to support Tim’s relationship with Jeniffer and back off just a little bit. Check out the clip below:

Although they have been careful not to share any pictures together on Instagram, RealityBlurb reports that Tim liked a post on Jeniffer’s Instagram page on August 25, hinting that they still follow each other on social media. Jeniffer also made a comment on a meme Tim posted on his Instagram page on September 6, before Tim made his profile private. You can see the posts here.

Tune in Sundays at 8/7c on TLC to catch Timothy and Jeniffer (and Veronica) on season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

