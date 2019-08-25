Timothy & Jeniffer 90 Day Fiancé Update: Are They Still Together?

Timothy and Jeniffer, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, met online and quickly fell in love. Timothy, who prefers to be called Tim, is traveling to Colombia to meet his long-distance girlfriend in person, although promos for the season indicate that he’s already having concerns that the Colombian model might be out of his league.

Unfortunately, tonight’s episode of the show also promises some drama the first night they are together in Colombia, so fans might be wondering if the two were able to move past their differences and make things work. Are Tim and Jeniffer still together today, or did they call it quits after filming wrapped up?

Here’s what we know about Tim and Jeniffer’s relationship:

The Two Met Through a Dating Website & Instantly Hit it Off

The two met on a dating website and immediately connected, although Tim was worried that Jeniffer might be out of his league. He didn’t think she would respond to his advances, but she did, and the two quickly fell in love.

“Jeniffer is even prettier than I thought she’d be so now I’m like ‘wow this girl really might be out of my league,’” he tells the cameras in the promo while Jeniffer models in the street and he sits on the sidewalk with her daughter.

According to E! Online, Tim planned to travel to Colombia to pop the question with the same ring that he gave his ex-fiancé Veronica when he proposed to her several years ago (you can read more about Veronica below).

Jeniffer Doesn’t Like How Close Tim is With His Ex-Fiancé

Although both Tim and Jeniffer appear to be crazy about each other, Tim’s relationship with his ex-fiancé Veronica doesn’t sit well with Jeniffer, who feels that the couple is ultimately too close. Veronica still posts pictures on Instagram of the two together and apparently makes regular phone calls to the reality star to check up on him and make sure he is eating enough.

The trailer for season 3 (below) shows the two arguing in a vehicle after Veronica apparently called Tim after he arrived in Colombia. Jeniffer asks Tim if he’d like it if she was still friends with her exes.

“You want me to be friends with my exes too?” she asks him angrily. “And they call me and tell me ‘did you eat?’ What the f–k, is she your wife or what?”

Although Tim has been fretting about being a good step-father to Jeniffer’s young daughter, he already has some experience in that field, as Veronica also has a daughter that Tim helped raise since she was very young. In the first episode of the season, audiences got to meet his ex-fiancé and her daughter Chloe; Tim and Veronica were engaged for several years before calling it quits, and now the two maintain that they are “best friends” and co-parent Chloe together.

Although Tim has been up front with Jeniffer about his relationship with Veronica and Chloe, the Colombian beauty isn’t too comfortable with how close the two remain. In the coming episodes, it looks like Tim and Jeniffer will continue to clash over his close relationship with Veronica.

It’s Unclear at This Time if the Reality Couple is Still Together

It’s too early to tell if the two are still together, and contractual obligations to TLC likely stops the couple from publicly sharing much in terms of their relationship status. Tim hasn’t posted many pictures of Jeniffer on social media, and Jeniffer hasn’t posted any pictures of Tim, so it’s unclear at this time if they are still together or went their separate ways after filming ended.

Tim has posted a handful of video clips, promos and pictures encouraging his followers to watch the newest season of Before the 90 Days, and a few have featured Jeniffer, but there is no concrete evidence at this time that the two are still together or have split, so fans will just have to wait and see by tuning in Sundays at 8/7c to catch the newest episode of 90 Day Fiancé to see how everything plays out for the couple.

