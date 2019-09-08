Tim & Jeniffer Relationship Timeline: 90 Day Fiancé Update

Tim and Jeniffer, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, appear to be having some trouble in paradise on tonight’s episode of the show. The promo, which can be viewed below, shows Jeniffer throwing a drink in Tim’s face after he reveals a big secret to her.

The couple has already had a rocky road to their “happily ever after” due to Tim’s close relationship with his ex-fiance Veronica, and although TLC hasn’t hinted at what Tim’s big secret might be, we have a feeling it might involve his ex, who has been a source of contention between the reality couple since the show first aired.

So what’s going on with Tim and Jeniffer? Are they still together today? How and where did they meet? Here’s what we know about their relationship:

Tim Met The Colombian Model on a Dating Website & Didn’t Expect Her to Return His Advances

Tim and Jeniffer met on a dating site and the two immediately hit it off and quickly fell in love. Tim didn’t expect the Colombian beauty to respond to his advances, but she did and the rest is history. Unfortunately, Tim seems to be questioning his relationship with the Colombian model and is now worried she might be “out of his league.”

“Jeniffer is even prettier than I thought she’d be so now I’m like ‘wow this girl really might be out of my league,’” he tells the cameras during a confessional on an earlier episode of the show.

The Couple Has Been Having Issues Regarding Tim’s Relationship With His Ex-Fiance Veronica

Tim and Jeniffer have already been experiencing some serious issues in their relationship regarding Tim’s ex-fiance Veronica, and how close the two have remained since splitting up. Veronica and Tim dated for several years; during the first episode of the season, viewers were introduced to Veronica and her 12-year-old daughter Chloe, whom Tim helped raise and whom he considers his daughter. Tim noted that the two were together for several years and engaged for two before they called it quits, although the duo remained “best friends” following the split. (You can read more about Veronica here.)

Jeniffer isn’t a fan of how close he and his ex have remained, and Veronica has been at the center of several of their fights since the two first appeared on the show. The trailer for season 3 shows the two reality stars arguing in a vehicle after Veronica apparently called Timothy while he was in Colombia. Jeniffer asks Timothy if he’d like it if she was still friends with her exes.

“You want me to be friends with my exes too?” she asks him angrily. “And they call me and tell me ‘did you eat?’ What the f–k, is she your wife or what?”

Tim Might Propose to Jeniffer With the Same Ring He Asked Veronica to Marry Him With

Following a big party that Veronica threw for Tim before he left for Colombia, he and Jeniffer got into a fight over a selfie the two exes took together at the party. Veronica felt bad that she caused another fight between her ex and his new girlfriend, so she decided to give Tim his old engagement ring back (the same one he gave her several years ago), so he could give it to Jeniffer when he got to Colombia.

During an earlier episode of the show, Tim tells Veronica that he is serious about Jeniffer and “whether [Veronica] is on board or not, it’s going to happen.” Veronica says she understands, and gives him back his engagement ring, saying “I know, that’s why I decided to give you a gift that might help you, if it works out for you.”

Although we hope Tim decides against proposing to Jeniffer with the same ring he asked his ex to marry him with, he did accept the ring back from Veronica and told her how much he appreciated her support. Fans will just have to wait and see if he does end up using the same ring to ask Jeniffer to marry him, and how she reacts when she finds out.

Tune in Sundays at 8/7c on TLC to catch Timothy and Jeniffer on season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

