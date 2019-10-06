Are Rebecca & Zied Still Together on 90 Day Fiancé?

Rebecca and Zied, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, appear to still be together today, according to social media. Rebecca recently shared a link on her Instagram account that would allow fans to check out videos of when she first met Zied, before the reality star traveled to Tunisia to meet him.

“Click the link in my bio to see some of the private videos between @tlc_90day_zied and I before I went to meet him,” she captioned the photo below. She also added two heart-eyed emojis alongside a black heart.

The two appear to be just as smitten today as they were when they first met. Read on for details about Rebecca and Zied’s relationship, when they started dating and where they are today:

The Couple Met Online Before Rebecca Traveled to Tunisia to Meet Zied in Person

Rebecca, 47, and Zied, 26, met online through social media and quickly fell in love. After three failed marriages, including one to a Moroccan man she brought to the U.S. on a spousal visa, Rebecca hopes that she finally found “the one” in Zied. However, when Rebecca and Zied first started chatting with each on Facebook, she initially thought Zied was from Louisiana. When she found out he was actually from Tunisia, she was hesitant about sparking up a romance after her relationship with her Moroccan ex-husband fell apart.

“My Facebook started lighting up with all of these different men in the ‘people you may know,’” she told People. “One day, Zied’s face popped up and I clicked on his Facebook, and it said he lives in Lafayette, Louisiana. And I thought, my ex was from Morocco, Louisiana is nothing!”

She continued: “I was pretty mad because my first concern was that he did that intentionally, but he showed me a screenshot of where he lives, and it says Lafayette Province. Given the fact that I had married a Moroccan before and did the whole visa thing, I was like, I can’t do this again. I’m not doing this again.”

Both Stars Frequently Post Updates on Instagram About Their Relationship & Upload Pictures & Videos of Each Other

Both of the couples frequently update fans on their relationship via Instagram, often accompanied by cute, gushy captions and sweet videos of the two spending time together. Zied’s most recent post with Rebecca was dated September 30, 2019, so it appears the two are still together today and stronger than ever.

“Sooo beautiful, time with @tlc_90day_rebecca,” he captioned the video above. He has also posted several pictures over the last few weeks of the two together, as well as a photo of him lovingly kissing Rebecca on the cheek earlier this summer.

Rebecca also uploads pictures and videos of the two together, including plenty of photos from adventures the two have gone on since they first got together. Rebecca’s son also appears to have spilled some spoilers in a Reddit thread a few months ago, revealing that the two are happier than ever and going strong.

“I hope I [don’t] get in [trouble] for saying this, but hes actually a surprisingly nice guy,” her son said, according to Reality TV World. “I really wasnt [sic] expecting much after the [Moroccan] (I was told not to say his name). I lived with her when she brought him to America. He and I had major issues and I moved out, but Zied has been great. He messages me frequently asking about my son, who was in the hospital.”

Tune in Sundays at 8/7c on TLC to catch Rebecca and Zied on season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. Also, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your 90 Day Fiancé coverage, and more!

READ NEXT: Who is Rebecca Parrot’s Moroccan Ex-Husband on 90 Day Fiancé?

