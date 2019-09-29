Is Zied Going to Propose to Rebecca on 90 Day Fiancé?

Zied and Rebecca, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, are facing some issues over money on tonight’s episode of the show. During last week’s promo, Zied asks Rebecca if he can borrow 500 dinar (approximately $200) so he can buy a gift for his sister, which doesn’t sit well with Rebecca, who immediately believes Zied is using her.

When Rebecca asks Zied what he needs $500 dinar for, he looks awkward and uncomfortable and answers “Why? For something.” During a confessional, Rebecca tearfully tells the cameras that she believes Zied is taking advantage of her.

So what’s going on with Zied and Rebecca? What does he need the money for? Is he really spending nearly $200 on a gift for his sister? Here’s what we think (and know):

Rebecca Has Trust Issues With Zied Because of Her Moroccan Ex Husband

Rebecca is already on edge about her relationship with Zied because of her history with foreign relationships. Rebecca’s Moroccan ex husband, who was also significantly younger than her, took advantage of her and was only using her for his American visa, according to Rebecca.

Rebecca recently spoke to People about her last divorce. “Zied’s young, but this guy was a little bit younger,” she said of her ex. “I kind of knew that I was probably making a mistake doing this, but I still tried really hard. When I brought him over here, he instantly just became a different person. He was a very bad person.”

Rebecca noted in the People interview that her Moroccan husband became very secretive when she brought him over to the U.S., and that she quickly learned that he was cheating on her and meeting with other women (Rebecca is a private investigator, so it didn’t take long for her to uncover his infidelity). She has said in the past that her ex was only with her for a U.S. visa, which could explain why she is so concerned about Zied taking advantage of her – she doesn’t want to be used, hurt or taken advantage of again.

We Believe Zied Wanted the Money For a Wedding Ring

Rebecca is understandably concerned that Zied is using her for her money, especially considering a fellow private investigator recently uncovered the fact that Zied has virtually no work history on file. Mixed with the bad experience with her Moroccan ex, it’s surprising that she hasn’t shown much concern about Zied earlier in the show.

However, based on how nervous Zied got when Rebecca drilled him about what he needed the money for, we are crossing are fingers (for Rebecca’s sake!) that Zied is actually planning to propose to Rebecca. Zied looked visibly uncomfortable when she asked him about the money, and the cameras showed him slinking off to do some secret business with his sister, so we are hoping Zied is actually sneaking off to look at engagement rings for Rebecca. It’s uncertain at this time if that is what he is doing, but we have a feeling Zied might be planning to propose.

Fans will just have to wait and see how everything plays out for the reality stars by tuning in Sundays at 8/7c on TLC to catch the newest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. Also, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your 90 Day Fiancé coverage, and more!

