Are Tim & Jeniffer Still Together on 90 Day Fiancé?

Tim Malcolm and Jeniffer Tarazona, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, have a rocky, tumultuous relationship on the show right now. The two have been questioning their compatibility since Tim first arrived in Colombia, as well as dealing with some significant intimacy issues, leaving the fate of their relationship uncertain at this time.

In the promo for tonight’s episode, Tim decides to propose to Jeniffer, but it looks like he did exactly what fans were urging him not to do: use the same rang he proposed to his ex-fiance Veronica with. Jeniffer even questions whether or not he used the same engagement ring, so the proposal might turn into a disaster pretty quickly.

With their recent issues being highlighted so extensively on the show, fans might be wondering what is going on with two now. Are they still together today, or did they split up after filming ended? Here’s what we know about their relationship:

Tim & Jeniffer Have Been Arguing For The Last Two Episodes & Jeniffer Worries Tim Won’t Provide Stability For Her Daughter

The reality couple got into a pretty big fight during last week’s episode of the show. They were already at odds over Tim’s hesitation about making a move and trying to have sex with Jeniffer, which he tried to pass off as his own insecurities and concern about being hurt again.

Although she tried to be understanding about their issues in the bedroom, Jeniffer reached her limit after Tim refused to stop complaining during a day out. Jeniffer wanted to take Tim out to explore Colombia but he remained grumpy and unenthusiastic all day. When she tried to get him to join her on a tourist attraction that involved heights, he refused to sign the waiver and she called him a p–sy.

“Too coward to live, to coward to walk, too coward to feel, to see, to enjoy, too coward for everything,” she said after he refused to join her on the Colombian Chair of Death. “Maybe you’re not the man for me,” she added.

Although they hit a rough patch in their relationship, the two expressed how badly they wanted to make things work, so by the end of the conversation, the couple decided to stay together and work through their issues. However, Jeniffer worried that Tim wasn’t the same man that he portrayed online and was concerned that he was too erratic and not “manly” enough to provide a stable foundation for her daughter.

It’s Unclear at This Time if the Reality Couple is Still Together

It’s too early to tell if the two are still together, and contractual obligations to TLC likely stops the couple from publicly sharing much in terms of their relationship status. Tim hasn’t posted many pictures of Jeniffer on social media aside from a few videos and clips promoting the show, and Jeniffer hasn’t posted any pictures of Tim, so it’s unclear at this time if they are still together or if they went their separate ways after filming ended.

However, Tim has posted a few “behind-the-scenes” videos of him and Jeniffer together, as recent as October 10. He shared a sweet video of Jeniffer sleeping on his shoulder while the two were traveling, noting in the caption that filming a TV show is “exhausting.” Aside from that, the couple has continued to honor their non-disclosure agreements by not revealing any specifics, which isn’t uncommon for reality couples who have a rocky relationship on the show.

Fans will just have to tune in Sundays at 8/7c on TLC to catch Tim and Jeniffer 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days to see how everything plays out for the couple.

