What Time Is Justin Bieber Releasing New Music On Christmas Eve?

Justin Bieber is planning something special for Christmas Eve, and after teasing for months that he will be dropping a new album before 2020, fans are hoping that December 24, 2019, is the day he releases at least a new single.

There’s a lot of mystery surrounding Bieber’s new music release, and the anticipation is running high since it’s been nearly five years since he last released an album. Bieber updated all his social media handles to tease the dates of December 24, December 31, and January 3, 2020, and with so little guidance as to what those dates signify, all fans can wonder is “What Do You Mean?”

Generally, albums and new singles become available around midnight EST on platforms like Apple Music and Spotify. This has been the case for other high profile releases like Drake’s Scorpion or Taylor Swift’s Lover. On occasion, these platforms will throw a curveball at listeners, and like Kanye West’s Jesus Is King, Bieber’s new album or song might get delayed.

Will Bieber be like Santa Claus and gift everyone with a new music on Christmas Eve? And what time exactly should fans be waiting by their phones and computers to stream and download? The “Sorry” singer could release new music at midnight ET on December 24, or he could wait until 11:59 p.m. ET on Christmas Eve. Worst case scenario, these dates have nothing to do with music at all.

The “Tomorrow” post he shared on Instagram, the same image he pinned on every video on his YouTube page, appear to be letters stitched into a sweater, and December 24th could turn out to be a promotion for his Drew House clothing line. Fingers crossed that it’s not.

Every Clue Bieber Dropped Leading Up To His Fifth Album Release Date

Back in October, the 25-year-old newly married man to model Hailey Baldwin shared a since deleted post on Instagram that read, “If this gets 20 million likes, Justin Bieber will release and album before Christmas.” In November, Bieber was spotted in Miami trolling himself by wearing a shirt that read, “Drop the album already.”

December 24, December 31, January 3 … #2020 — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) December 20, 2019

Because the “Baby” singer is touting three dates, it seems highly unlikely that December 24 will be the day his new album drops. It’s more likely to be a new single or music video, but if he only releases new album art or a snippet of a song, it will be highly disappointing.

Bieber’s last album, Purpose, was released in 2015, and while he’s released a few new songs while collaborating with other artists, such as the hit “I Don’t Care” with Ed Sheeran, and “10,000 Hours” with Dan + Shay, fans are hoping the hype he’s drumming up isn’t all for naught.

Name me your Top 5 with links. https://t.co/cEamYYObRb — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) December 8, 2019

On December 8, the Canadian native asked fans to send him their top five favorite songs of his over the years. “I’m asking for a reason,” he tweeted. “Listen through the list and tell me your favorites. #2020.” The next day, he tweeted, “How many days away is #2020?”

Bieber & Ex-Girlfriend Selena Gomez Releasing New Albums At The Same Time Has Their Fan Bases In A Twitter Battle

While Bieber prepares to drop his fifth album, his longtime on-and-off ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez is also releasing new music. The 27-year-old singer recently recently two new singles, “Look at Her Now,” and “Lose You to Love Me,” the latter of which is inspired by her tumultuous relationship with Bieber.

Gomez is not playing games with he fans when it comes to the release date of Rare, which will drop as planned on January 10, 2020. While the hype for her new album was already looming large, after Bieber announced he would drop new music the same month, Gomez’s fan got the hashtag “January belongs to Rare” trending worldwide on Twitter.

The other tracks set to be included on Gomez’s Rare includes “Dance Again,” “Ring,” “Vulnerable,” “People You Know,” “Let Me Get There,” “Crowded Room,” featuring 6lack, “Kinda Crazy,” “Fun,” “Cut You Off,” and “A Sweet Place,” featuring Kid Cudi.

After Bieber dropped the hint on December 22nd that new music was coming out “tomorrow,” his fans pushed to get the hashtags “Bieber 2020” and “Bieber is back tomorrow” trending higher than Gomez’s album title on Twitter. However, the battle is win/win. Both Bieber and Gomez will see record streamings sales for their respective new music in 2020.

READ NEXT: Why Is ‘Dick Mountain’ Trending On Twitter? It’s Rich Hill’s Nickname