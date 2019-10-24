UPDATE: What Time Is Kanye West Releasing ‘Jesus Is King’?

Kanye West has fans clamoring for new music. His upcoming album Jesus Is King was originally set for release on Sunday, September 27, but the release time came and went. West delayed the album so that he could tinker with the mix and the tracks that will comprise the final version.

Jesus Is King is set for release on Friday, October 25. The album will land on streaming services at midnight EST or 9 p.m. PST depending on your time zone. If that is too late for you to stay awake, you can stream and listen to it at your convenience.

‘Jesus Is King’ Will Be Released at Midnight EST on Friday, October 25

Generally, albums become available around midnight EST on platforms like Apple Music and Spotify. This has been the case for other high profile releases like Drake’s Scorpion or Taylor Swift’s Lover. On occasion, these platforms will throw a curveball at listeners, and few artists have thrown more curveballs that Kanye West.

Take West’s 2018 album Ye for example. It was originally scheduled for release at midnight on June 1, but it wasn’t made available until the following afternoon. A similar timeline played out with NASIR, which was a collaborative effort between West and Nas. While the album was set to be released on streaming services at midnight, it was delayed by several hours, and released in the middle of the night.

‘Jesus Is King’ Has Been Delayed Twice In the Past 2 Months

It’s possible that West will continue to tweak the album once it’s released. 2013’s Yeezus and 2016’s The Life of Pablo were both leaked ahead of their proper release, but the rapper continued to make tweaks to the mix. The versions that are available on streaming services are noticeably different that the versions that were originally put out. We have every reason to believe that Jesus Is King will be more of the same.

Jesus Is King was expected to be released on September 27 at midnight, but West’s wife Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to announce a new date that night. “He’s dropping the album Sunday,” she wrote. “Just a few final tweaks to the mixes.” The latest release date is in conjunction with the IMAX documentary of the same name.

‘Jesus Is King’ Will Be Released In Conjunction With an IMAX Documentary

The documentary will follow West as he travels the country and performs gospel music for fans. “We’re here to spread the Gospel. I’m not here for your entertainment,” he says during a voiceover. “I’m an evangelist. So my music, my films, every conversation, every room I go in, we’re here to save souls, save you from eternal damnation.”

IMAX released a statement that ties the film closer to the album. “Filmed in the summer of 2019, Jesus Is King brings Kanye West’s famed Sunday Service to life in the Roden Crater, visionary artist James Turrell’s never-before-seen installation in Arizona’s Painted Desert,” the statement reads. “This one-of-a-kind experience features songs arranged by West in the gospel tradition along with music from his new album Jesus Is King — all presented in the immersive sound and stunning clarity of IMAX.”