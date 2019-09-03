Justin Bieber’s Extremely Candid Instagram Post on Fame

Justin Bieber has opened up in an extremely candid Instagram post on the pressures of child fame, relationships, his marriage, God, suicide, and his abuse of drugs.

The September 2, 2019 post has been liked by more than 2.4 million people.

“It’s hard to get out of bed in the morning with the right attitude when you…are overwhelmed with your life your past, job, responsibilities, emotions, your family, finances, your relationships,” Bieber, 25, wrote.

“When it feels like there’s trouble after trouble after trouble. You start foreseeing the day through lenses of ‘dread’ and anticipate another bad day. A cycle of feeling disappointment after disappointment. Sometimes it can even get to the point where you don’t even want to live anymore. Where you feel like it’s never going to change.. I can fully sympathize with you.”

Bieber noted in the caption: “Hope you find time to read this it’s from my heart.” Celebrities praised him for the candid post. “This is beautiful!! Thank you!! We are so proud of you!! I needed this! God bless you always 🙏🏽” wrote Khloe Kardashian.

Here’s what you need to know:

Despite Having Money & Cars, Bieber Wrote, He Felt ‘Unfulfilled’

It’s an old cliche: Money doesn’t buy happiness. In the life of Justin Bieber, this is actually proven true.

“I could not change my mindset,” his post continued. “I am fortunate to have people I’m life (sic) that continue encourage me to keep going. You see I Have a lot of money, clothes cars, accolades, achievements, awards and I was still unfulfilled.”

Bieber continued: “Have u noticed the statistics of child stars and the outcome of their life? There is an insane pressure and responsibility put on a child who’s (sic) brain, emotions, frontal lobes (decision making) aren’t developed yet. No rationality, defiant, rebellious, things all of us have to go through. But when you add the pressure of stardom it does something to you that is quite unexplainable.”

Bieber Revealed That His Home Was Not Stable Growing Up

Justin shared a glimpse into his home life as a child. “You see I didn’t grow up in a stable home, my parents were 18 separated with no money still young and rebellious as well,” he wrote in the Instagram post.

“As my talent progressed and I became ultra successful it happened within a strand of Two years. My whole world was flipped on its head. I went from a 13 year old boy from a small town to being praised left and right by the world with millions saying how much they loved me and how great I was. I don’t know about you but humility comes with age. You hear theses (sic) things enough as a young boy and you actually start believing it, Rationality comes with age and so does your decision making process (one of the reasons you can’t drink until your (sic) 21..everyone did everything for me so I never even learned the fundamentals of responsibility. So by this point I was 18 with no skills in the real world, with millions of dollars and access to whatever I wanted. This is a very scary concept for anyone.”

This all led to bad decisions, he wrote.

“By 20 I made every bad decision you could have thought of and went from one of the most loved and adored people in the world to the most ridiculed, judged and hated person in the world! Being on stage according to studies is a bigger dopamine rush than almost any other activity.. so these massive ups and downs on their own are very hard to manage. You notice a lot of touring bands and people end up having a phase of drug abuse, and I believe its due to not being able to manage the huge ups and downs that come with being an entertainer.”

Bieber Wrote That He Used ‘Pretty Heavy Drugs’

Bieber also opened up about drug use and marriage (to wife Hailey Baldwin).

“I started doing pretty heavy drugs at 19 and abused all of my relationships,” he wrote. “I Became resentful, disrespectful to women, and angry. I became distant to everyone who loved me, and I was hiding behind, a shell of a person that I had become. I felt like I could never turn it around.”

But he has, he wrote.

“It’s taken me years to bounce back from all of these terrible decisions, fix broken relationships, and change relationship habits. Luckily god blessed me with extraordinary people who love me for me. Now I am navigating the best season of my life ‘MARRIAGE’!! Which is a (sic) an amazing crazy new responsibility. You learn patience, trust, commitment, kindness, humility and all of the things it looks like to be a good man. All this to say even when The odds are against you keep fighting. Jesus loves you. .. BE KIND TODAY, BE BOLD TODAY AND LOVE PEOPLE TODAY NOT BY YOUR STANDARDS BUT BY GODS PERFECT UNFAILING LOVE.”

