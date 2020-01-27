‘The Bachelor’ 2020 Spoilers for Episode 4

The Bachelor is leaving Los Angeles this week and heading to Cleveland, Ohio, where Peter Weber will have one of the most awkward 1-on-1 dates in franchise history. While the reality series has featured numerous dates at country music concerts, never before has one of the contestants dated the person performing.

On Monday night’s episode, Peter discovers one of his suitresses has hooked up with singer Chase Rice, and that’s just one portion of the show. On January 27, the 28-year-old pilot takes 13 women on a group date, a former contestant returns, and three women are sent home.

WARNING: IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO KNOW ANY SPOILERS FROM ‘THE BACHELOR,’ EPISODE 4 DO NOT KEEP READING.

Peter Finds Out Chase Rice is Victoria Fuller’s Ex-Boyfriend

That face you make when you find out the dude you were seeing pre-show is now performing at your 1-on-1 date with your new man pic.twitter.com/8QkkzFliZU — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) October 3, 2019

It seems Peter is getting a taste of his own medicine after inviting his ex-girlfriend Hannah Brown to appear on the show. When the pilot takes Victoria F. to a Chase Rice concert at Cedar Point, they enjoy a day filled with rides and carnival games, and he surprisingly gets to meet one of her exes.

It’s not yet known how long Fuller and Rice dated, but it’s clear that she was not comfortable attending one of his concerts with Peter by her side. Suffice to say, this is definitely not how Victoria F. envisioned her first 1-on-1 date would go.

During the CMA Awards, The Morning Toast hosts Jackie and Claudia Oshry asked Rice if he’s involved in a love triangle with Weber and Fuller, and the singer quickly dispelled those rumors.

Rice said, “It ain’t no love triangle, I’ll tell you that. The love’s on their side. I wish them the best. I don’t know what happens there, but I wanted to go on and promote my music.”

Peter Takes 13 Women To Play Football At FirstEnergy Stadium

Leaning into the Cleveland location, Peter takes his group date to the Browns’ home stadium, so they can battle it out by playing football for the rose. The women Peter chooses for this date are Hannah Ann, Lexi, Mykenna, Deandra, Natasha, Victoria P., Tammy, Kelley Sydney, Shiann, Kiarra, Savannah, and Madison.

After the girls play football, Alayah makes her prodigal return. Peter ends up giving her the group rose, which only makes the other contestants dislike Alayah more.

Kelsey Weier Gets A 1-on-1 Date

In way less drama filled 1-on1 date, Peter takes Kelsey, Champagnegate girl, out in downtown Cleveland for a Soap Box Derby date. The 28-year-old from Des Moines, Iowa, is game to race down the street, and there’s no sight of any her ex-boyfriends.

The former Miss Iowa 2017 gets the rose.

Alayah Returns To Fight For Peter’s Heart, But Then Decides To Go Back Home

Peter was obviously distraught in his decision to send Alayah Benavidez home after so many of the girls complained she was fake, and living it up for the cameras. So, on Monday night, when Alayah returns, Peter is obviously happy to have her back, however, the rest of the women are not.

The other contestants continue to give the 24-year-old pageant queen a hard time, and she can’t handle the drama. Alayah tells Peter she’s going to go home (again), which obviously pisses Peter off because he went out on a limb to get her back on the show.

Three More Women Are Sent Home

After Alayah leaves, Weber’s pool of 15 suitresses is widdled down to 12. Those who do not get a rose on Monday night are Kiarra, Deandra and Savannah Mullins.

