Peter Weber’s Accident in Costa Rica: How He Injured His Face

Peter Weber finds himself in the hospital during tonight’s February 3 episode of The Bachelor after experiencing a “freak accident” in Costa Rica. So how exactly does Weber end up injuring himself? Read on for details. (Warning: spoilers for tonight’s episode of The Bachelor ahead!)

Weber winds up with a serious face injury that leaves the reality star with 22 stitches in his forehead during tonight’s three-hour episode of the show. Promos for the February 3 episode see Weber with a bandage across his forehead, which was apparently caused by a golf cart accident during his time in Costa Rica.

The synopsis for the episode reads, “Peter gives the women a shock: an unfortunate accident has left a 22-stitch scar on his forehead.” The description adds that the women “are stunned when they see the scar on his forehead.” Here’s what we know about Weber’s accident:

He Collided With a Golf Cart & Split His Head Open

According to Entertainment Tonight, Weber arrived in Costa Rica before the Season 24 contestants, and quickly ended up in the hospital after colliding with a golf cart. The reality star told the publication that there was so much blood after the accident that it “looked like a murder scene.”

“There was a ton of blood… It just started pouring out,” he told ET. “My forehead was literally split open.”

Weber explained that the injury happened after he smacked his head on a golf cart, before accidentally smashing a glass that he was holding into his forehead. “I didn’t feel it at all, to be honest,” he said, according to Hollywood Life. “My endorphins were just like, firing. I ended up finding out later on how bad it was.”

He added that his injury didn’t slow down production of Season 24, but that the remaining contestants were worried after they arrived in Costa Rica. “I walk up and I see them for the first time and they were just like, ‘Oh. OMG, what happened?’ I told them some crazy story like I fought a puma off in the jungle to kind of like make it sound better,” he joked to ET.

Promos Show an Ambulance Arrive While Weber Holds a Towel to His Bleeding Head

In a sneak peek for tonight’s episode, which can be viewed above, an ambulance can be seen arriving as Weber holds a towel to his head following the accident. Someone yells “Peter!” offscreen as one of the contestants sobs uncontrollably into the shoulder of another.

Although the clips feature a few hysterical women reacting to his injury, we believe that’s just clever editing by the Bachelor producers, as ET reports that the ladies weren’t even in Costa Rica yet when he was injured.

Chris Harrison, the show’s host, wrote in an October Instagram post that Weber gave everyone a scare with his “freak accident,” but he was going to be fine. “There’s been some wild claims and rumors about Peter today,” the caption reads. “Peter suffered a freak accident. He got a cut on his head, he did get stitches but he’s 100% OK and production is already back underway. He’s still the dashing, handsome pilot we’ve all dreamed of.”

