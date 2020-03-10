Who Wins ‘The Bachelor’ 2020 Tonight? Does Peter Weber Propose? [SPOILERS]

After a tumultuous first night of the two-night finale, Bachelor Peter Weber is finally going to choose between Hannah Ann Sluss and… well, he’s going to decide if she’s the one for him or if he’s going to be a single man at the After the Final Rose live reunion because Madison Prewett quit the show during Monday’s (March 9) finale after it became too hard to reconcile their differences.

During the conclusion of the finale and throughout the After the Final Rose reunion, follow along here for live updates to see who wins Peter’s heart.

Chris Harrison teased for Heavy back in January that this “shocking, riveting, gut-wrenching ending” is “the most dramatic [ending] — I hate to say that — but it truly is in a very different way.”

Sneak Peek: The Bachelor 2020 Season Finale – The BachelorThings get real when Hannah Ann and Madison meet Bachelor Peter Weber's parents in Australia. This season of The Bachelor features a complicated ending that you'll never see coming. From 'The Women Tell All,' season 24, episode 10 of The Bachelor. Watch The Bachelor 2020 MONDAY 8|7c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu. 2020-03-03T06:00:10.000Z

BE WARNED OF SPOILERS: This post will be updated throughout the episode, so stop reading if you don’t want to be spoiled.

If you want to be spoiled before the episode even begins, click here to find out what the rumored ending is for the finale. But be warned of major spoilers.

The Final Rose Ceremony

Despite there being only one woman left, Peter says that things just feel “right and real” with Hannah Ann. Which means it’s time to meet Neil Lane to pick out the ring.

After choosing a beautiful pear-shaped diamond engagement ring, which you can see here, Peter gets all spiffed up and ready for the big moment. But it’s Hannah Ann who isn’t ready. She’s having doubts and Chris Harrison has to tell Peter that she might not be coming. This is the flash-forward we’ve been teased with all season and honestly, it doesn’t pack much of a punch at this point because it doesn’t seem like Hannah Ann is really going to stand him up.

Lo and behold, the drama lasts all of one commercial break and then Harrison tells Peter that she’s coming and suddenly everything’s fine. They must have really wanted a scene they could tease all season, huh?

Anyway, after building it up to sound like he didn’t pick Hannah Ann — and then sounding for just a second like he calls her Madison — Peter tells her that Madison left two days ago and then he proposes. So Hannah is the “winner.” But that is probably not the whole story.

