Reality Steve Spoilers on Victoria Fuller Controversies & Accusations

Reality Steve, a popular reality TV blogger who frequently covers The Bachelor, was quick to dub contestant Victoria Fuller the “villain” of Season 24, and reported several months ago that he’d never received so many negative stories about a contestant in all his years covering the show.

Fuller has been at the center of several controversies since it was first announced that she was cast on Peter Weber‘s season of The Bachelor. The reality star was involved in a number of issues, both on and off the show, including run-ins with ex-boyfriends, issues with the other ladies in the house, and a controversial “White Lives Matter” photoshoot.

However, according to Reality Steve, the controversies surrounding the reality star run much deeper than what’s been portrayed on the show; after Fuller was cast on the new season, Steve reportedly received an alarming volume of emails accusing Fuller of being a homewrecker and of sleeping with her friend’s husbands. Here’s everything Steve reported about Fuller ahead of the Bachelor Season 24 premiere (Warning: some spoilers involving Fuller’s fate on the show are ahead. Turn back now if you don’t want anything ruined for you!):

Steve Claims Fuller Was Involved With Several Married Men

After Steve started receiving dozens of negative emails regarding Fuller’s past before Season 24 was set to air, the reality blogger decided to do a little digging of his own. “I wanted to finally report to you on everything I’ve heard on Victoria Fuller since before I had even announced she was a contestant on this season,” Steve wrote on his blog. “I can honestly say in all my years doing this, I have never had so many negative stories and as many people contact me about one person than I have this season with Victoria Fuller. It’s been unreal to be honest.”

The blogger continued, “First email I received was back on Sept. 7th, two weeks before filming even began, and I was told Victoria is [a] contestant and has a horrible reputation in the Virginia Beach area for, well, being with married men. As with anything, first time hearing something, you take it with a grain of salt. But then the emails kept coming, and coming, and coming, and coming all saying the same thing. Basically that she was bad news, many people in Virginia Beach knew the stories about her, and I should look into it more. Not only that, but if I looked deep enough, I’d probably be able to find a marriage or two that she broke up because of it. So I looked. And I found. And I’m not talking about this happening once, or even twice. The info I was receiving was talking about her having done this three or four times.

“It’s one thing for someone to have that type of lifestyle, but when digging deeper, not only did I find this behavior to be true, but I also found out that the wives of the husbands that Victoria was having relationships with, were actually women Victoria knew and was friends with,” Steve continued. “Like, had attended their wedding and shit. Double whammy. Before anyone says, ‘How do you know this is true? People are probably just jealous and trying to tear her down. You have no proof,’ blah blah blah. I can tell you today that I personally was in touch with women whose now ex husbands were involved in relationships with Victoria while still married, and both confirmed it to me. Could I have gone off the gossip and told you this a month ago? Sure. But for something this serious, I couldn’t just start calling someone a homewrecker because emailers were telling me to. I needed to hear from those women whose husbands were directly involved with her. And they confirmed it. When Victoria is able to speak on this, will she admit to it? Of course not. Is she gonna say, ‘Yep, I did that. My bad. It’s on me.’ No. But that doesn’t mean it didn’t happen. Because if you ask the two women I spoke with, they would absolutely say otherwise. So it’s whose word you choose to believe.”

Reality Steve Claims Production Knew About Fuller’s ‘Shady’ Past & He Believes it Will Play Out on the Show

Steve also claimed that production knew about Fuller’s controversial history, and that the producers went out of their way to contact one of the women who claimed Fuller had slept with her husband. “Here’s another layer to this story: Production knows about it too,” Steve wrote. “In fact, production CONTACTED one of the women I spoke to wanting to know what I know.”

The blogger went on to accuse the show’s production team of deliberately casting Fuller anyway, despite knowing about her “shady” past and the fact that her appearance on the show is forcing the women whose marriages she allegedly wrecked of reliving the experience all over again. He also believes production will find a way to weave her past into the Season 24 storyline, adding, “The fact that production is already searching behind the scenes and trying to find out info makes me think this is somehow going to play out on the show. I don’t know when and I don’t know how. I don’t even know if the other women on the show are aware of this.”

“The whole thing is a mess,” he continued. I cannot reiterate how many times since filming began have I received emails and tips about Victoria that all say awful things about her. Oh sure, after my tweet last night about today’s column, obviously a couple of people who know her both DM’ed me and said something to the effect ‘So you’re gonna come after Victoria now?’ They never said what I’m hearing is false. They never said don’t report what you have no idea about. They’re just in the mode to stick up for Victoria because I guess they’re friends. Hey, if Victoria didn’t do this, I wouldn’t report it. She did. Ask the other women involved whose marriages were affected by Victoria’s relationship with their then husbands. The whole thing is shitty all around, and I’m kinda amazed (but also kinda not) that Victoria has lasted this long. For Peter’s sake, I hope this ends sooner rather than later for her. Not a single positive thing about Victoria in a month.”

Steve ended his blog post on this note: “Her life is going to suck for the next few months unfortunately, but maybe that’s why there’s a thing called karma. The one thing I kept hearing over and over from speaking to people recently was ‘Victoria is an idiot for going on this show KNOWING this would all get out. So many people know what she’s all about. While this is news to a lot of you today hearing this for the first time, I can assure you that those in the Virginia Beach area who run in these circles, nothing I’m reporting today is news to them whatsoever. People there are well aware about Victoria Fuller and her backstory. That’s the thing, this isn’t just someone who was living a single life and having fun and just hooking up with guys. No, she was getting involved with married guys. And to boot, married guys of women she was friends with. That is some next level bullshit and someone who doesn’t give a flying f**k about others. Her coming on the show is all about Victoria, what this show can do for her, notoriety, IG followers, etc. No different than a lot of them, but coming on this show with THAT amount of baggage that you KNEW would get out, I just can’t have an ounce of respect for that.”

Fuller Called the Rumors ‘Pure Speculation, Assumptions & Lies’ & Claimed They Were All ‘FALSE’

Fuller addressed the rumors on Instagram in November, saying the accusations were false and calling the claims “pure speculation, assumptions and lies.” She said she was the victim of internet bullying and noted that there will be a “time and a place to defend” herself, but she is going to wait for the time being.

“I’d like to start off by saying thank you to all of my family & friends for the overwhelming support,” she wrote in the post above. “Even to the strangers who have reached out to show me kindness. THANK YOU. The RUMORS you are hearing are FALSE. There will be a time & place where I can defend myself, but for now I choose to wait.

“Bullying is NOT ok. Nor is it fair. Especially when casting judgement and basing opinions upon pure speculation, assumptions, & LIES,” she added. She goes on to talk about her love for her therapy dog, who she calls her “best friend,” and ends the post on this note: “Just remember … we all have a story.”

