Who Is Peter Weber’s Mom Crying About When Saying ‘Bring Her Home’?

After Monday night’s episode of The Bachelor, Peter Weber will have narrowed his contestants down to the Final 2: Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett. These two have been frontrunners since the very beginning, so it’s not surprising to discover these are his two finalists, however, because Peter won’t be picking a winner until the After The Final Rose special, there’s a heavy amount of fan speculation as to which woman he ultimately picks.

While tons of viewers are cheering on Hannah Ann, the 23-year-old model from Knoxville, Tennessee, other viewers believe Madison, the 23-year-old from Auburn, Alabama, has it in the bag. While numerous users online believe the Venmo theory proves who will be named the winner, what’s become the most studied moment of the entire season for clues, the preview clip showing Peter’s mother Barbara Weber crying for him to “bring her home.”

Peter and host Chris Harrison confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that this scene happened during the final week of filming, which took place back in November. Harrison joked of Barbara’s tears, “She’s nominated for a Golden Globe, by the way. That’s the thing, Peter is so close to his parents. His parents play a big part in this as well, and their emotion and all that is captured, you’re going to see it. You’re going to see it all play out. It’ll take your breath away.”

The lingering question of “Who is Barbara crying about?” is this season’s “Why did Colton jump the fence?” We all NEED to know. The viral moment happens at 2:01 in the video below.

The Bachelor 2020 Full Season Sneak Peek – The BachelorFrom love, romance, drama and tears to a bombshell on proposal day that rocks Bachelor Peter Weber's world, Season 24 is full of twists and turns you'll never see coming. Get a spoiler-filled look at the full season of The Bachelor 2020 now! From 'Week 1,' the season 24 premiere of The Bachelor 2020. Watch The Bachelor MONDAY 8|7c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu. 2020-01-07T07:00:02.000Z

Most fans believe that because Madison met Peter’s parents at their home during her first 1-on-1 date meant Barbara must’ve have been telling her son to go get her back. However, Peter introduces both women to his family before attempting to give out his final rose. Therefore, Barbara, after getting to know Hannah Ann, could’ve been completely wooed by her charm and is telling Peter to bring her home.

There were a lot of talks online before the season progressed that Barbara was crying for Peter to go win back Hannah Brown. It wasn’t far-fetched idea since Peter’s parents met her during The Bachelorette last season. However, Peter and Hannah B. reuniting remains a mere pipe dream for viewers. The Dancing with the Stars champion has moved on, and according to Reality Steve, she does not return to the show.

Madison Is Distraught After Learning Peter Hooked Up With The Other Women But She Does Not Leave The Show

It’s not just that Madison won’t have sex with Peter, she doesn’t want Peter to have sex with any of his contestants. Madison claims it’s not an ultimatum, but that she’s just being true to her own moral code.

When Madison confronts Peter about whether or not he’s hooked up with Hannah Ann or Victoria F., he shoots her with the truth, which causes her to walk away in tears. But she does not leave the show as many suspected, which again throws doubt into whether or not Barbara is gunning for Peter to go run after Madison.

The mystery of who Peter’s mom is crying for her son to bring back home in the finale is definitely either Madison or Hannah Ann, and thus far, one of the best kept Bachelor Nation secrets in years.

