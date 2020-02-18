Victoria Fuller’s Mugshot Revealed From DUI Arrest In 2017

As Season 24 of The Bachelornear its end, it’s safe to say that of all the contestants competing for Peter Weber’s heart, the most controversial suitress was Victoria Fuller.

While rumors swarmed online about the 26-year-old medical sales rep before the season even started, once The Bachelor began airing, even more skeletons have come out of the closet, including news of her DUI arrest in Virginia Beach. In court records obtained by The Sun, Victoria F. was handcuffed by the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office on August 25, 2017, and held from 6:45 a.m. until 9:23 a.m.

After pleading guilty, she was initially sentenced to a one year behind bars, but the jail time was suspended. Victoria F. was fined $250 and paid $211 in court fees. She was disciplined by having a restricted license for a year and during that time, was only allowed to drive to and from work and school. Victoria F. was also on supervised probation during this time period and required to abstain from alcohol and drugs. She remained on unsupervised probation for two years.

While Victoria F’s storm of bad publicity since appearing on The Bachelor rages on, she hasn’t had any legal troubles since and is back to being able to enjoy alcohol.

Fuller Was Embroiled In Drama For Modeling For The ‘White Lives Matter’ Campaign

Fans of The Bachelor were quickly outraged that producers would select a contestant that publicly joined such an obviously offensive sounding campaign, however upon further research, it was revealed that “White Lives Matter,” a Maryland-based clothing company, was selling aptly titled apparel to support the conservation of white and blue marlins.

However, once online users found the company’s official Facebook page and saw WLM apparel was also selling a t-shirt with the confederate flag emblem, their tagline, a plays off of the “Black Lives Matters” campaign, extremely cringe-worthy.

After Peter condemned her affiliation with the company, Victoria F. has since apologized for being involved with the campaign.

Reality Steve Warned Viewers About Victoria F. Before The Season Started That She Allegedly Had Affairs With Married Men

Reality Stever wrote on his blog, “I wanted to finally report to you on everything I’ve heard on Victoria Fuller since before I had even announced she was a contestant on this season. I can honestly say in all my years doing this, I have never had so many negative stories and as many people contact me about one person than I have this season with Victoria Fuller. It’s been unreal to be honest.”

Fuller seemed to respond to Reality Steve’s claims by blocking him on Instagram and sharing in a captioned post, “The RUMORS you are hearing are FALSE. There will be a time & place where I can defend myself, but for now I choose to wait.”

Reality Steve also claimed that Bachelor Nation producers knew about Fuller’s controversial past and went out of their way to contact one of the women who claimed Fuller had slept with her husband. Reality Steve wrote, “In fact, production CONTACTED one of the women I spoke to wanting to know what I know. The fact that production is already searching behind the scenes and trying to find out info makes me think this is somehow going to play out on the show.”

READ NEXT: ‘The Bachelor’ 2020 Winner: Did Venmo Reveal Who Won?