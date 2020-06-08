How to Watch 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Online, Without Cable

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 2 premieres Monday, June 8 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on TLC. The synopsis of Season 2 Episode 1, titled “Home is Where the Heart Is,” reads, “Brittany breaks the news to her father that she’s moving to Jordan. Jenny tells her daughters she’s going to India for the third time. Kenny sells his house to be with his love in Mexico. Ariela is sacrificing her privileged life to move to Ethiopia.”

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The New Season Features Four New Couples & Two Returning, Fan-Favorite Pairs From Season 1

Season 2 of the 90 Day spinoff will feature two returning couples from Season 1, as well as four new pairs: Brittany and Yazan, Kenneth and Armando, Ariela and Biniyam and Tim and Melyza will all be introduced to fans this season, while Deavan and Jihoon and Jenny and Sumit will be returning once again.

The synopsis of the new season reads, “Americans move to a foreign country all in the name of love. Will uprooting their lives in the United States pay off, or will they be packing up and moving back to America brokenhearted?”

While there are no big spoilers released on the new season just yet, the clip above gives fans an idea of what to expect this season. It looks like Sumit is still lying to Jenny (even after everything he already put her through with his arranged marriage) and Jihoon still doesn’t have a job; however, when Deavan attempts to get some modeling gigs in Korea, he also gets jealous, so the former Season 1 couples are still struggling through their relationships.

Meanwhile, Ariela is worried about the living conditions in Ethiopia as she is about to give birth to Biniyam’s child, Brittany is quite a bit less reserved and modest than Yazan, who is a Muslim, and Kenneth is moving to Mexico to be with Armando, but Armando still hasn’t revealed to his family that he’s gay, so there will plenty for viewers to look forward to this season.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 2 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

