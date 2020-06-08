90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 2 premieres Monday, June 8 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on TLC. The synopsis of the new season reads, “Americans move to a foreign country all in the name of love. Will uprooting their lives in the United States pay off, or will they be packing up and moving back to America brokenhearted?”

The highly anticipated second season of the 90 Day spinoff will feature two returning couples from Season 1, as well as four new couples: Brittany and Yazan, Kenneth and Armando, Ariela and Biniyam and Tim and Melyza will all be introduced to fans this season, while Deavan and Jihoon and Jenny and Sumit will be returning to give viewers an update on their lives today.

The series premiere was originally slated for June 1, but was pushed back one week due to the COVID-19 pandemic still sweeping the globe. We’ve got a rundown of the new season below, including the show’s schedule, details on the first few episodes, and more:

New Episodes Premiere Monday Nights at 9 p.m. ET on TLC

VideoVideo related to 90 day fiancé: the other way season 2 premiere time, date & schedule 2020-06-08T15:54:10-04:00

New episodes of The Other Way will drop every Monday night at 9 p.m. ET and run for approximately one hour. It’s unclear at this time how many episodes Season 2 will feature, but Season 1 had 20 episodes, so we expect a similar episode count for the new season. Check out the descriptions of the first few episodes of Season 2 below, courtesy of TLC:

EPISODE 2.1, HOME IS WHERE THE HEART IS: “Brittany breaks the news to her father that she’s moving to Jordan. Jenny tells her daughters she’s going to India for the third time. Kenny sells his house to be with his love in Mexico. Ariela is sacrificing her privileged life to move to Ethiopia.”

EPISODE 2.2, MY HEART IS BROKEN: “Deavan has serious doubts before moving back to South Korea. Kenny has an emotional family dinner. Ari’s family confronts her about Biniyam’s motives. Jenny takes a leap of faith to be with Sumit. Brittany is Jordan-bound with a shocking secret.”

Follow the Heavy on 90 Day Fiancé Facebook page for the latest breaking news, cast updates and episode spoilers!

The Other Way Features Americans Moving to a Foreign Country to Pursue a Relationship With Their Partner

We ❤️ love, and we ❤️ Monday nights. #90DayFiance: The Other way premieres TOMORROW at 9/8c, don't miss it! pic.twitter.com/xyA4n986ha — TLC Network (@TLC) June 8, 2020

For those who are new to the 90 Day franchise, the popular reality series usually features the foreign partner moving from their home country to the United States, applying for a K-1 visa, and marrying their American spouse within 90 days. However, The Other Way switches it up and features U.S. residents who are giving up their American way of life and moving across the globe to be with their soulmates.

According to Parade, Season 1 of The Other Way proved to be TLC’s highest-rated freshman series since 2013. The show ranked No. 2 in its 9-10 p.m. time slot, the publication reports. Season 1 premiered last summer and several of the show’s couples have since featured in spinoffs like What Now?, Self-Quarantined and Happily Ever After.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 2 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

READ NEXT: 90 Day Fiancé Cast Instagram Handles 2020: All Seasons

