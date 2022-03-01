Teddi Mellencamp Got a Bad Vibe from Shanna Moakler’s Boyfriend

Teddi Mellencamp and Shanna Moakler were friends and allies on the third season of “Celebrity Big Brother.”

After Mellencamp was evicted first, she revealed on her podcast, “Two T’s in a Pod,” that Moakler’s boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau, had slid into her DMs. “Let’s just say, Shanna, when you get out of the house, if he hasn’t told you anything you need to call me, girl,” she said.

Mellencamp went on to explain that Rondeau responded to something she had posted on social media about Moakler. “I said, ‘Oh, Shanna, had I known you were going to vote me out, I wouldn’t have left you my hat.’ Obviously joking. It’s a beanie cap, I don’t care. It’s my bad attempt at humor. But he wrote, ‘You’ll never see that hat again’ and then something negative about her,” Mellencamp said.

Rondeau was arrested on charges of felony domestic violence on February 24, according to a report from TMZ. After the arrest, Mellencamp said she had gotten a bad vibe from Rondeau when she saw him and Moakler after the “Celebrity Big Brother” finale.

Mellencamp Said ‘You Could See It In His Eyes’

On the February 25 episode of her podcast “Two T’s in a Pod,” Mellencamp said she had seen Moakler and Rondeau shortly before the arrest.

“It’s actually so heartbreaking to me because I saw Shanna yesterday and it was so good to see her,” she said. “She was back together with the guy and you want to believe that that guy is going to show you — maybe his DMs to me were wrong.”

“I hope she doesn’t take him back because even hanging out with him last night, you could see it in his eyes,” Mellencamp continued, adding that Moakler is slated to appear on her podcast in the near future.

Rondeau was arrested shortly after he posted a video to Moakler’s Instagram account, calling her names and walking around their neighborhood, yelling. He filmed the exterior of their neighbor’s house, criticizing Moakler for spending the night at the neighbors’ instead of with him.

“I also didn’t like that he showed (her) address and the neighbors,” Mellencamp said about the video. “To me, she was probably trying to get away from him. The only thing I’ve talked to her since — I mean I was calling her a thousand times this morning. I just said, ‘Please just tell me that you are OK.’ And she said, ‘I am OK.’ I don’t want to push her because I can’t even imagine what she is going through.”

Moakler Got an Emergency Protective Order

According to a February 27 report from Us Weekly, a police offer granted Moakler an emergency protective order shortly after Rondeau was arrested.

The LAPD police report obtained by Us Weekly states, “(Rondeau) grabbed victim by the hair, (swinging) her by hair on the ground.” The report also states that Rondeau “grabbed (Moakler’s) face and neck, threw chair at victim and urinated on (her), leaving visible injuries.”

Under the terms of the emergency protective order, Rondeau cannot contact Moakler directly or indirectly or come within 100 yards of her.

