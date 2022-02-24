Shanna Moakler’s Boyfriend Calls Her a ‘Sociopath Narcissist’ on Instagram

Shanna Moakler’s boyfriend, 29-year-old Matthew Rondeau, went live on Moakler’s Instagram account on February 24 to announce that he was never going to talk to Moakler again and call her a slew of names.

In the video, which was posted the day after the “Celebrity Big Brother finale,” Rondeau could be seen walking around his and Moakler’s neighborhood. “I am never talking to this f***ing specimen of a f***ing human ever again”, he said.

Rondeau proceeds to claim that Moakler had been talking to other people throughout their relationship and lying to him. He points to a house and angrily screams that Moakler had slept at their neighbor’s house the night before. He screams that the neighbor has “a f***ing wife and f***ing kids.”

Watch the full video below (warning: contains strong language):

As the four-minute video continues, Rondeau proceeds to attack Moakler’s character. “She’s a f***ing wh*re,” he says, walking around the neighborhood. He also calls Moakler a “c***”, a “sociopath narcissist piece of s****”, and says he is sick of people “worshipping this a**hole of a human being.”

He claims that Moakler had been continuing to talk to her exes during their relationship and says, “she ain’t over f***ing Travis,” referring to Moakler’s ex-husband, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

At one point, Rondeau says he makes more money than Moakler and states, “I’m not f***ing drunk, I’m not f***ing high, I’m completely heartbroken.” He returns to the inside of his house at the end of the video and reiterates that he’s never going to talk to Moakler again.

At the very end of the video, he uses an ethnic slur, seemingly directed at someone who had commented on the Instagram live.

Shanna’s Fans Are Worried About Her

After seeing Rondeau’s level of anger on Instagram, fans are worried about Moakler’s safety. “oh god, someone who knows shanna, please check in, is she okay?!,” one Instagram user commented on the video posted by Rondeau.

“Domestic abuse right here,” another wrote. “I’m scared for Shanna. This is beyond disturbing,” said another fan.

It’s unclear if Moakler has seen the video yet or has access to her phone. On Rondeau’s own Instagram page, he posted a simple message to Moakler on his story. “Your f***ing disgusting @shannamoakler,” he wrote.”

Derrick Levasseur, the winner of “Big Brother 16” and a retired police sergeant, tweeted about his concern for Moakler. “I don’t usually engage in the BB drama, but this is different. This is about personal safety. I’ve seen that behavior before. If anyone knows Shanna, they need to call her. She should not go back to that house alone,” he wrote.

Rondeau Previously Deleted All Photos of Moakler

While Moakler was competing on the CBS reality show “Celebrity Big Brother,” she was completely cut off from the outside world — no phone, no internet, and no contact with loved ones.

While Moakler was away, Rondeau unfollowed her on Instagram and deleted all pictures of her. TMZ reported that Rondeau was unhappy with how Moakler was talking to Lamar Odom in the “Celebrity Big Brother” house.

After Moakler was evicted from “Celebrity Big Brother” on February 14, she told TMZ that she and Rondeau were “working on” their relationship and that they had “a real and honest love.”

In May 2021, Moakler’s 16-year-old daughter Alabama said on her Instagram Story that Rondeau was “nothing but awful” to her mother and that he had also cheated on her.

