Todrick Hall Returns to Instagram After ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Backlash

During his time as a houseguest on the third season of “Celebrity Big Brother,” Todrick Hall became unpopular amongst “Big Brother” fans.

The YouTuber and musician was criticized for remarks he made about the way Shanna Moakler dressed in the house and for repeating a phrase that a home invader had said to Moakler. Several of Todrick’s fellow houseguests made cutting remarks about him on finale night as they cast their votes for Miesha Tate to win.

The hashtag #TodrickExposedParty began trending on Twitter while Todrick was still in the “Celebrity Big Brother” house. On finale night, he canceled all press interviews. Todrick has yet to give any interviews about his time on “Celebrity Big Brother.”

On February 28, five days after the season finale of “Celebrity Big Brother,” Todrick posted on Instagram for the first time since the backlash.

Todrick’s First Instagram Post

Todrick’s first Instagram post after “Celebrity Big Brother” was a photo of him posing with a group of dancers. “First day of rehearsal!!! Can’t wait for you to see these incredible dancers strut their stuff around the world! FEMULINE TOUR STARTS IN 12 DAYS!!!,” he captioned the photo.

One of his dancers is Christie Validserri, who was supposed to be a “Big Brother 23” cast member until she tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the season started. She commented “YAYYYYY!!!!!!!!! Love youuuu!!! So excited 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍,” on the photo.

Todrick has been criticized in the past for allegedly not paying his dancers. In a 2020 interview with Attitude, he addressed the allegations.

“My shows are still sold out, my fans have stood beside me, and they know my heart and integrity, and they know what type of person I am,” he said. “They know that I would never intentionally do some of these things, any of these things that are being said about me.”

‘Big Brother’ Fans Are Upset That Todrick Hasn’t Apologized

Some “Big Brother” fans aren’t happy that Todrick is back on social media but hasn’t addressed his stint on “Celebrity Big Brother.” “D*** Todrick is really trying to act like CBB (Celebrity Big Brother) didn’t happen…lol,” one Twitter user wrote.

Damn Todrick Hall is really trying to act like CBB didn’t happen … lol — ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 (@velvetelvis_88) March 1, 2022

“Fraudrick is going full on Big Delusional & Kyland acting like nothing happened. You’re a monster and a coward. Good luck ever booking that stage you speak of,” another said.

The tweet referred to Derek Frazier (sometimes called Big Delusional by “Big Brother” fans) and Kyland Young from “Big Brother 23.” After their season, Derek received backlash for the way he talked about women on the show and Kyland was criticized for his parting words to Xavier Prather.

Fraudrick is going full on Big Delusional & Kyland acting like nothing happened. You’re a monster and a coward. Good luck ever booking that stage you speak of @todrick #CBBUS3 #TodrickExposedParty — Josh (@jdem_7) March 1, 2022

In Todrick’s 2020 interview with Attitude, he revealed that RuPaul had told him that the backlash against him would pass.

“When I wanted to go out and defend myself and say, ‘This is not true, this is not what happened, this is just a completely fabricated part of the story,’ Ru said, ‘Trust me, this will blow over, they aimed at you because you’re kind-hearted and socially conscious. They knew they’d get a reaction out of you and affect you,” he told the outlet.

