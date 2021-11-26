‘Big Brother’ Winner Dan Gheesling Welcomes New Baby

Congratulations are in order for “Big Brother” alum Dan Gheesling.

The 38-year-old Michigan native, who won “Big Brother 10” in 2008, is now a father of three. He shared the news on Instagram on November 23. “We’re so excited to welcome Celine to our family. Thank you for all of the well wishes and prayers, Mom and baby are doing great,” Gheesling captioned a photo of him smiling with his wife Chelsea and baby Celine in the hospital.

Gheesling and his wife also have two sons together, 5-year-old Desmond and 3-year-old Miles. “Big Brother” alums took to the comments of the Instagram announcement to congratulate Gheesling.

“Omg love the name! Listening to Celine Deon today while I prep for Thanksgiving 😍 Congrats to you, Chelsey (sic) and your entire family,” four-time player Janelle Pierzina wrote. “Congrats! Love you guys ♥️,” Memphis Garrett commented.

Garrett and Gheesling met on “Big Brother 10.” According to TooFab, Garrett was a groomsman when Gheesling and Chelsea got married in 2011.

How the ‘Big Brother 23’ Cast Spent Thanksgiving

How did the “Big Brother 23” alums spend Thanksgiving? Some of the cast shared a glimpse at their celebrations on social media. Runner-up Derek Frazier shared photos of a table of food and his family on his Instagram story. He also posted a Boomerang of the poker game Tripoley, writing that playing the card game is a Thanksgiving tradition for his family.

America’s Favorite Houseguest Tiffany Mitchell did an Instagram Live from her grandmother Mama Pat’s house. Mitchell’s teenage son Christian appears in the video.

Alyssa Lopez reminded her Instagram followers that the bathing suit company she founded, Molliebird, was having a Black Friday sale. Sarah Beth Steagall spent the holiday in Boulder, Colorado. She shared Instagram photos of her taking a hike with her girlfriend, Shelly.

Britini D’Angelo shared a glimpse at her Thanksgiving menu, which included pumpkin soup and sweet potato casserole, on her Instagram story. Brent Champagne reposted a photo on his Instagram story that he’d taken with some “Big Brother” fans.

Brandon “Frenchie” French took a moment to acknowledge his gratitude for his experience on “Big Brother.” “To my big brother family…. I love you to death and I’m so thankful for each and every one of you. You all hold a special place in my heart forever,” he wrote on Instagram.

The first “Big Brother 23” houseguest evicted, Travis Long, shared photos of him and his girlfriend on Instagram, writing “thankful for these ocean eyes.” In the second photo, Long is holding a smoke bomb with red smoke coming out, leading some people to think it was a baby gender reveal announcement. Long clarified in the comments.

“Point of clarification: I am not pregnant 😔 we got red green and gold smoke bombs for a festive photoshoot but I blew up the green one and the gold one wouldn’t work so😎🥸🥳🤪,” he wrote.

“Big Brother 23” couple Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss didn’t post about their Thanksgiving celebrations. Xiao recently took a trip to Casablanca, Morocco. He shared pictures of the trip on Instagram on November 23 and hinted that he and Rehfuss are planning a trip together soon.

