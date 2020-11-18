WATCH: Rachel Reilly Records Fan Video While in Labor

Rachel Reilly is a legendary Big Brother houseguest — she is definitely one of the most loved and most hated contestants. But perhaps her fans and her haters can all agree that it’s kind of amazing that she was filming Cameo videos for fans while on the way to the hospital to deliver her son.

A Fan Got His Mom a Rachel Reilly Cameo for Her Birthday and Rachel Recorded It While in Labor

rachel is doing cameos on her way to the delivery room i’m screaming 😭 pic.twitter.com/tnMyz50ObN — 𝕓𝕣𝕚 (@brisveto) November 11, 2020

A fan called “AdamBCC” on Reddit posted the video of Rachel Reilly recording the Cameo greeting he bought for his mom while she was on her way to the hospital to give birth to her second child.

For those who don’t know, Cameo is a site where people can pay to have celebrities record video messages for themselves or to give someone as a gift. Prices range from $20 to thousands of dollars depending on the celebrity. Reilly’s are $35.

In the video greeting, Reilly says to Adam’s mom, “Hey Connie, I wanted to wish you a very happy birthday today. I apologize that I am in the car. I am actually on the way to probably have a baby.”

From off-screen, you can then hear her husband Brendon Villegas say, “No, no ‘probably’ about it.”

Reilly laughs and continues, “There’s no ‘probably’ about it. But we wanted to wish you a happy birthday. We’re trying to make the most in between contractions. I just wanted to say, ‘Floaters, you better grab a life vest because Connie is turning… 21, I think?’ That’s what Adam told me. But also I wanted to say, ‘Nobody comes in between me and my birthday wishes!’ and that’s why I’m on a Cameo right now telling you happy, happy birthday and I hope that you had an amazing day. And congratulations on becoming a grandma, so you know what this is like! This excitement is building and we’re very excited. We’re going to be baby No. 2 coming out soon too, so yay! But I’m excited to share your special moment with you and I hope that you have an amazing birthday today. Bye! Nice to digitally meet you!”

Reilly and Villegas then went on to welcome a bouncing baby boy named Adler who joins big sister Adora in their family of four. See pics of the family here.

Fans and ‘Big Brother’ Alums Alike Were Dying Over Reilly’s Cameo

Rachel was just doing Cameos on her way to the hospital to give birth, solidifying her position as the greatest Big Brother alum of all-time. — Andy Herren (@AndyHerren) November 11, 2020

Fans were going nuts on Twitter, with one writing, “Rachel is doing Cameos on her way to the delivery room, I’m screaming,” to which another responded, “This is the most Rachel thing I’ve ever seen” and another chimed in, “This is so Rachel. When she commits, nothing holds her back.”

Big Brother alum Andy Herren wrote, “Rachel was just doing Cameos on her way to the hospital to give birth, solidifying her position as the greatest Big Brother alum of all-time” and fellow alum Kat Dunn echoed his sentiments, saying, “This is goals.”

Big Brother 23 will return in the summer of 2021. Until then, we might get a new season of Big Brother Canada this winter/spring and there is talk of a winter edition of Celebrity Big Brother.

READ NEXT: ‘Big Brother’ Cast Member Mourns the Loss of His Mom