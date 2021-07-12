CBS Announces ‘Big Brother 23’ Finale Date

CBS revealed on Monday, July 12 when the “Big Brother” 2021 finale will air. Read on to find out the end of season 23 schedule and when you can expect to see the next winner crowned.

The ‘Big Brother’ Season 23 Finale Is Set For September 29





Play



Big Brother 23 – Welcome to the Kickoff Competition We start with the first competition of the season, where the winner is promised "the power to change the course of the game," as well as a chance to become Head of Household! Subscribe to the "Big Brother' Channel HERE: bit.ly/1lvQig6 Watch Full Episodes of "Big Brother" HERE: bit.ly/1IzC38F Follow "Big Brother" on Instagram HERE:… 2021-07-08T06:35:49Z

CBS announced in a press release on July 12 that its 2021-2022 TV season will kick off on Monday, September 20. But the fall premiere week is not when “Big Brother” will air its finale.

Instead, on Wednesday, September 22, “Survivor” will air a two-hour premiere episode for its 41st season followed by a normal “Big Brother” Wednesday night episode, except that this particular Wednesday episode will air at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific instead of at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific.

Then on Wednesday, September 29, “Survivor” will air a normal one-hour episode at 8 p.m. followed by the two-hour live finale for “Big Brother” from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern and Pacific.

Then on Wednesday, October 6 the regular Wednesday fall TV schedule will begin: “Survivor” at 8 p.m., “Tough as Nails” season three at 9 p.m., and “CSI: Vegas” at 10 p.m.

If the pattern holds from the recent fall seasons of “Survivor,” the season 41 finale and reunion special should air on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

‘Big Brother’ Season 23 So Far





Play



Big Brother 23 – Like a House of Cards Newly-formed teams must pull their weight and work together to solve a playing card puzzle in this season's first Head of Household competition! Subscribe to the "Big Brother' Channel HERE: bit.ly/1lvQig6 Watch Full Episodes of "Big Brother" HERE: bit.ly/1IzC38F Follow "Big Brother" on Instagram HERE: bit.ly/1htEDV1 Like "Big Brother" on Facebook HERE: on.fb.me/1DD6jAX Follow "Big… 2021-07-08T06:36:53Z

Read on for the current status of “Big Brother” season 23, but be warned of spoilers.

DON’T KEEP READING IF YOU DON’T WANT TO BE SPOILED ABOUT WHAT IS HAPPENING IN THE ‘BIG BROTHER’ SEASON 23 HOUSE

On “Big Brother” so far, there was a live move-in episode where the houseguests were divided into four teams:

Jokers – Frenchie, Azah, Britini, and Derek F.

Aces – Whitney, Brent, Derek X., and Hannah

Kings – Christian, Alyssa, Xavier and Sarah

Queens – Claire, Kyland, Tiffany, and Travis

Brandon “Frenchie” French won the first Head of Household competition, thereby winning safety for his entire team for the week. Christian won the Wildcard competition and kept himself and one teammate safe (he chose Xavier).

Frenchie’s HOH reign has been an absolute mess. He started off the game by saying he would not nominate a woman or person of color because they are so often targeted first, then he promptly nominated a Latina woman (Alyssa) and a Black man (Kyland). He has made promises to almost everyone in the house and has made alliances with everyone at some point or another.

Derek X. was going to be backdoored this week by Frenchie for some perceived masterminding of a huge alliance (which is not really true), but Derek X. won the Power of Veto. As of this writing, there has been no Power of Veto ceremony, so we don’t yet know what he’ll do with the Power of Veto. He has said he is going to use it to take Kyland off the block. If he does that, it remains to be seen who Frenchie will pick as a replacement nominee. At various times, he has talked about putting up Travis, Sarah Beth, Claire and Hannah, so really, no one will know who he is going to put up until the feeds come back after the Power of Veto ceremony.

It has certainly been an interesting first week in the “Big Brother” season 23 house.

“Big Brother” season 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

READ NEXT: ‘Big Brother’ 2021 Early Winner Predictions