Big Brother 2021 Premiere Spoilers & Live Recap

Follow along with our live blog of the “Big Brother” 2021 premiere. Season 23 has a 90-minute live move-in episode and we will be here for every exciting moment, from the team captain competition, choosing teams, the Head of Household competition, and the premiere-ending offer that will be a game-changer for the first Head of Household.

We are super excited for this season. It is full of colorful characters, there are no returning players, there is a new competition to look forward to, and it sounds like the season will be full of tempting offers that will shake up the game.

Who's ready for the best summer ever? We are. Join us TOMORROW for the premiere of @CBSBigBrother and @loveislandusa starting at 8/7c on CBS! ☀️🏖️💕 pic.twitter.com/xMKOOkIEDu — CBS (@CBS) July 6, 2021

We also have reason to believe that Dr. Will Kirby is returning as the “Big Brother” neighbor and he teased for us that he thinks season 23 could be “one of the best seasons that we have seen in years!”

All times Eastern.

“Big Brother” season 23 premieres Wednesday, July 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

