Will Kirby Updates Fans on Returning as ‘Big Brother’ Neighbor

Would you like to see Dr. Will Kirby back on “Big Brother”? The fan-favorite player recently gave Heavy the inside scoop about whether he is returning as the “Big Brother” neighbor for season 23. Read on to find out what he said and how he likes to “ping” the producers with ideas about the show.

Kirby Said The ‘Big Brother’ Neighbor Has Not Changed His Address

In a recent interview with Heavy, we definitely had to ask if Kirby was returning as the “Big Brother” neighbor for season 23. Kirby played coy, but he did say that he would like to see the twist get a better shot because season 22 didn’t let them utilize the twist to its full potential.

“[L]ast summer, social distancing mandates made it exceedingly difficult to implement the ‘Big Brother’ neighbor twist properly and I’ll be the first to admit that it didn’t meet its potential. It fell flat. I get it,” said Kirby. But he went on to say that fans can “rest assured” that the neighbor still lives right next door.

“Rest assured that the ‘Big Brother’ neighbor didn’t change his address, he’s still right next door,” teased the “Big Brother” season two winner.

We think that the tease from the interview coupled with Kirby’s Instagram post that featured a caption reading:

It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood

A beautiful day for a neighbor

Would you be mine?

Could you be mine?

means that Kirby is most likely coming back this summer as the neighbor. We’re excited to see how the show works that twist into the game in a more thorough way than last summer. It was a good idea that, as Kirby said, just didn’t work right during season 22 due to the social distancing guidelines the show had to have in place.

Kirby Also Said He Likes to ‘Ping’ The Producers With Ideas

When asked if he keeps in touch with anyone from “Big Brother,” Kirby said that he mostly does not.

“I think some of the fans tend to over-romanticize the relationships that the houseguests form on the show,” said Kirby. “Sure, some of the houseguests meet in the house and go on to make lifelong bonds, but others of us just move on with our lives when the show ends. I think most people make friends with people they work with, so most of my friends happen to be my dermatology colleagues and my coworkers.”

But Kirby did say he keeps in “close contact” with the “Big Brother” producers.

“I’m in close contact with the show producers, Rich Meehan, Allison Grodner, and Chris Roach. They have an unimaginably difficult job each summer and I love to ping them with ideas,” Kirby revealed.

Look for more inside info from our interview with Kirby as we get closer to the “Big Brother” premiere, including his thoughts on the new season, what his favorite seasons of the show are and who he thinks are the strongest players from over the years.

“Big Brother” season 23 premieres Wednesday, July 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

