Fans Question Bravo Couple’s Relationship After Awkward WWHL Appearance

Bravo fans think Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula’s marriage could be in jeopardy. The “Summer House” couple, who married in September 2021, had a difficult time during season 8 of the Bravo reality show, and their onscreen tension has not gone unnoticed by fans. A recent appearance on Andy Cohen’s late-night show didn’t help matters.

On April 4, 2024, Batula was a guest on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” while Cooke sat in the audience. The couple’s marriage was at the center of Cohen’s questions. While Batula noted that being on a reality show has forced her and Cooke “to have difficult conversations” that they “may have skirted around” otherwise, she also admitted that she doesn’t go to couple’s therapy with her husband.

“I didn’t want to film it,” Batula explained. “I don’t have anything against it. We’ve been before together, you know. we have filmed it. I just felt like if we really were going to go…”

Cooke interrupted from the audience with, “You seem to have something against it.”

“We’ve gone [to counseling], we’re not currently going,” Batula continued in the awkward exchange.

Amanda Batula Has Been Annoyed With Kyle Cooke This Season

Fans have noticed that Batula, 32, has been short-tempered with Cooke, 41, this season. On WWHL, Cohen told her that the “number one question” from viewers this season was, “Why are you so harsh with Kyle this season?”

Batula replied by saying that in all relationships, couples “go through the motions.”

“I was having a really hard time with Kyle,” she said of filming the Bravo reality show with her husband in summer 2023. “I was really annoyed with him going into that summer and it shows. Like he would breathe and it bothered me.”

Batula also complained about her husband’s late-night partying after Cooke claimed that he doesn’t go out nearly as much as he used to. “Kyle downplays everything that works in his favor,” she said. “And also I live with Kyle. People love him he’s great to watch but I live with him, you guys, have to remember that!”

Cooke appeared embarrassed as his wife talked about him.

Fans reacted on social media to note that the longtime couple’s current situation seems to be “a hotter mess than normal.”

“Maybe 5% chance they’re still married this time next year. Sadly,” one fan wrote.

“Amanda and Kyle don’t like each other! It’s been obvious for years. Especially on Amanda’s end,” another agreed.

“He needs to find someone who loves him for who he is and so does she. They both deserve to be happy,” another wrote.

Another viewer gave the couple five more years max. “D. I. V. O. R. C. E. I give it five. One kid, at two years old then…. Sorry but she has hated him for a while. Can’t hide in TV,” the commenter wrote.

Others defended the couple, and especially Batula. “Anyone that’s married understands!!! Give Amanda a break! Kyle is a big personality! (we see on the show),” one fan wrote.

Amanda Batula Wants to Buy a House in New Jersey So She Can ‘Get Out of the City’

On the “Summer House” episode “From Loverboy to Flowerboy,” Batula revealed she wanted to buy a house in New Jersey after living in a Manhattan apartment for six years. Cooke wasn’t as excited about the idea. “I never saw myself living in New Jersey,” he told a realtor after they went to a showing.

While Cooke said he wasn’t “ready to leave the city yet,” Batula said they would still keep an apartment in New York. “This would be somewhere I can get out of the city,” she said in the episode. “Sometimes I just need to remove myself from New York. So having somewhere I could go for a week or two or a month at a time and it not be at my parents’ [house].”

Some of Batula’s co-stars were stunned that she would consider leaving her husband for a month at a time. In a confessional. Cooke also noted that the couple’s marital problems problem wouldn’t improve if they moved out of New York.

“I think moving provides short-term relief from our current situation, which is a little bit of a broken record,” he said. “But when we’re cut off from New York, then some of the current challenges in our relationship will rear its head. We’re not a highly functioning, well-oiled machine right now.”

According to BravoTV.com, since filming the house hunting scenes last July, Cooke and Batula have worked on a bit of a compromise that would keep them in New York. During an episode of the “Summer House After Show,” Batula said she and Cooke were considering “getting a different apartment in a different neighborhood that has outdoor space [and] is more family-oriented.”

