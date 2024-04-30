Andy Cohen Responds to Reports That He’s to Blame for BravoCon Delay

Bravo bigwig Andy Cohen announced plans for the network’s next BravoCon, which isn’t set to take place until November 2025. While fans were excited to hear news about the event, many were upset to learn they’d have to wait an extra year before heading back to Vegas after the 2023 iteration.

After InTouch reported on April 24 that the push was a result of the drama surrounding Cohen himself, quoting a source who claimed, “There’s a palpable unease surrounding Andy due to allegations ranging from drug use to sexual harassment. Most of the hard-working folks at Bravo are convinced the decision to suspend BravoCon is his fault. Despite his pivotal role in Bravo’s success, he is now destroying it.”

Cohen took to his SiriusXM radio show “Radio Andy” to defend himself amidst these claims, in a clip that was uploaded to the Radio Andy YouTube channel on April 30.

Andy Cohen Says BravoCon Was Always Going to Be Pushed

“I read over the weekend that InTouch is blaming me for BravoCon getting canceled [this year],” Cohen said on the air. “I mean, who did I piss off at InTouch? They’re really on me.”

Cohen went on to share “Their theory is that I’m going through it so BravoCon is cancelled. I think this decision was made long ago because the availabilities for the location that we wanted to be [in] were [already taken]. It would have been that we would have had to have it in September of this year. It felt way too soon. So I’m glad.”

Cohen did admit that although he did not make the decision to push BravoCon to 2025, he did mention skipping a year to the powers that be at the end of the jam-packed 2023 event. Cohen previously opened up about the reason for the BravoCon push on his radio show after getting heat from fans on social media about the change. At the time he explained that he felt waiting would make the next BravoCon all the more special, and added, “By the way, I have nothing to do with really when BravoCon is, whether they do it, whatever. So however you feel about it take me out of it.”

Andy Cohen Talks Sonja Morgan’s Townhouse Sale

In the same RadioAndy clip from April 30, Cohen also shared his reaction to the news that former “New York” Housewife Sonja Morgan would finally be selling her iconic Upper East Side townhouse after over a decade on and off the market.

“I’ve gotten so many queries from people wanting Bravo to buy it and turn it into a museum. I think it’s a real fixer-upper. I think maybe it’s just better left [alone],” Cohen said, though he is hopeful that Morgan will get millions in the sale and be able to relocate to a new home.

Morgan’s townhouse is being sold in an auction by the company Concierge Auctions, meaning the home’s sale is guaranteed, however, the price it goes for will be determined by the auction itself. Morgan last listed the home at $7.5 million, with starting bids on the auction estimated between $1.75 million and $3.75 million.

The auction will open May 15 and run for two weeks until May 29.

