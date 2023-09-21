Andy Cohen Shares ‘Adorable’ Workplace Photo With Lucy

On September 12, Andy Cohen brought his daughter Lucy to work with him and the “Watch What Happens Live” host posted an adorable photo of the moment that stole the hearts of fans and Bravolebrities alike.

Cohen posted a photo of himself and Lucy on the set of “Watch What Happens Live,” in which he leaned toward his daughter from the host’s chair in the Bravo Clubhouse with a smile. As for Lucy, the 16-month-old sat in the guest’s chair staring solemnly back at her father with a toy in her hand and her hair in pigtails. “She’s already looking at me like I’m nuts,” Cohen captioned the cute snap.

The comments of Cohen’s post were soon flooded with reactions from fans who were in love with the adorable photo, including some who suggested taglines for the toddler. Many Bravo stars also commented, including RHOC star Tamra Judge, who wrote, “Stop it 🥰 so cute! Housewife in training.” RHONJ star Dolores Catania commented, “❤️❤️❤️❤️ LUCY she is so beautiful.” RHOSLC star Lisa Barlow wrote, “I ♥️ Lucy.”

RHOC cast member Heather Dubrow wrote, “SHE IS SOOOOOOOOO ADORABLE!!!!” and then added, “… and glad to see she got the first seat @bravoandy 😂” in reference to Lucy getting the coveted seat closer to the host. “ALWAYS!” replied Cohen. Craig Conover, Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi, Garcelle Beauvais and Brynn Whitfield were just some of the other Bravolebrities who reacted to the post.

Follow the Heavy on Bravo TV Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Andy Cohen Revealed the Significance Behind Choosing the Name Lucy

Cohen is the father of 4-year-old son Ben and 16-month-old Lucy. The photo he posted on September 12 wasn’t the first time Lucy appeared in the Bravo Clubhouse as she made her debut as an infant in a video message back in May 2022.

At the time, Cohen opened up about his daughter’s birth and he explained that he chose the name Lucy because of the significance of the name Louis in his family. “Louis is a big name in my family — two great grandfathers and my dad, all named Louis,” he said.

“So that’s where I got Lucy. I’ve always loved the name Lucy, by the way,” he concluded. Lucy’s middle name is Eve, which is in tribute to Cohen’s mother’s name, Evelyn.

Andy Cohen Is the Father of Two Children & Has Been Open About How His Life Has Changed

Cohen opened up about becoming a father and how it “totally changed” his priorities. The Bravo head told People in November 2022 that he never used to spend much time at home but now he was “choosing to stay home with them so much more than I ever would have.”

He said it was important to him as a single parent to make sure to spend quality time with both Ben and Lucy and said, “I just want to look in her face and I want her to see me and hear my voice and know that I’m here.” He explained that it was really important to manage his time and to make sure he had a lot of support around him.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’