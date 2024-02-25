VPR Personality Says She Was Devastated When Ariana Madix Ceased Contact With Her

“Vanderpump Rules” personality Billie Lee is opening up about her former friendship with Ariana Madix.

During an appearance on the February 18 episode of the “Tasteless Gentlemen” podcast, Lee stated that she was friends with both Madix and her ex-boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, before their March 2023 breakup. She said while she was closer to Sandoval, she decided to take a six-week break from their friendship after news began circulating that he had an affair with former “Vanderpump Rules” star Rachel “Raquel” Leviss.

“I didn’t talk to him for six weeks when it happened because I wanted to respect and be there for Ariana,” said Lee.

The 39-year-old stated that she decided to check on Sandoval after their mutual friend informed her that they were “afraid for his well-being” following his cheating scandal.

“I was like, ‘He’s always been there. He’s always had my back. Like, even as an ally for me, like as a trans person, being on TV, he’s the guy who has had my back. I said, ‘You know what? I’m going to be there for him,'” stated the comedian.

Lee stated that once she rekindled her friendship with Sandoval, Madix ceased contact.

“I lost a lot of friends through the experience. Ariana unfollowed me, blocked me. Stopped talking to me, which was like — I cried a lot. It was devastating for me,” said Lee.

She clarified that she does not regret remaining Sandoval’s friend.

“I’m really happy with what I did. Because I am way closer and have this amazing friendship with Tom. And I’m really proud that he’s here. He’s healthy. We really support each other,” said Lee.

Billie Lee Explained Why She Came Back to ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Lee originally appeared in “Vanderpump Rules” for two seasons until season 8. She explained that she agreed to film “Vanderpump Rules” season 8 after a four-year absence because she spent quite a bit of time with Sandoval following his cheating scandal.

“I recently said yes to filming because of Tom. He didn’t really have anyone at the time. And we were around each other every day and production started back up,” said Lee.

Scheana Shay Approached Ariana Madix About Tom Sandoval’s Mental Health

In “Vanderpump Rules” season 11, episode 4, one of the show’s executive producers Lisa Vanderpump told Lala Kent and Scheana Shay that she was concerned about Sandoval’s mental health. When Shay relayed the information to Madix, she did not seem to appreciate Vanderpump’s suggestion to “ease up” on Sandoval for his affair.

In the February 21 episode of the “Vanderpump Rules After Show,” Madix stated that Vanderpump had put “a heavy burden” on Kent and Shay during her conversation about Sandoval’s mental health.

“If someone has concerns, they should seek professional help for someone,” said Madix. “That is the route that should be taken. Like if he’s not going to seek professional help for himself, then if Lisa is concerned, instead of putting it on Scheana or Lala, she should find professional help for him. Because I think ultimately Scheana and Lala are not equipped and should not be carrying that.”

Ariana Madix Opened up About Filming ‘Vanderpump Rules’ After Her Ex-Boyfriend’s Affair

Madix opened up about filming “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 months after she discovered Sandoval had an affair in a February 2024 interview on the “TODAY Show.” She stated that returning to the series “was difficult,” as she was “going through every stage of emotions” following her breakup.

“I knew it was going to be really tough summer, but I felt like I owed it to these amazing people who watch our show, and who supported me, to just put it out there. Be raw. Be vulnerable. And let them see me at this phase,” said Madix.